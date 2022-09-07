Read full article on original website
Where Do Most Montanans Come From? Here Are The Top 3 Locations.
Have you ever wondered where you come from? I'm not talking about the meaning of life or anything spiritual, I'm talking about where you actually come from. Like, where did your ancestors leave from to come to the United States?. I received one of those DNA tests a few years...
How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.
One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
The Best Mac & Cheese Spot in Montana Is Quite Surprising
This is a dish you can have any time of the day, and anywhere you are. It's a simple but can be elevated into almost a gourmet meal. Mac & Cheese is constantly devoured by kids and adults nationwide. So we had to find out the best place in Montana for mac & cheese, and we found a winner.
Cheers My Friends! Montana Celebrates This National Day!
Dark, light, sour, hoppy— the list goes on and on when it comes to beer. It's no shock to hear that Americans LOVE their beer. So as we celebrate National Beer Lover's Day, I want you to take a seat, relax, and crack a cold one as we discuss this important day.
Fit For A King? Royal Family Member Spent Time On Montana Ranch.
As the world mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old after serving as the highest ranking member of the royal family for over 70 years, did you know that a member of her family once visited here in Montana?. Yes, a future King spent...
After Years Of Being Number One, Montana Falls Out Of Top Spot.
Who you are and how you feel about out-of-state folks will go a long way in determining your opinion on this. We all know that in the last several years, folks have been flocking to Montana, which has caused some issues for locals. It's a topic that has been and...
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
This Huge Celebrity Is The Latest To Be Spotted in Montana
I bet this was a pleasant surprise and probably made everyone's day. Montana is no stranger to celebrities coming to enjoy the wonders of our great state. Sometimes these celebrities come to Montana to work on TV shows or movies. Legends such as Sam Elliott and Michael Keaton have recently been seen in the Bozeman area. Well, we have some great news; another Hollywood legend was recently spotted at a local coffee shop in Livingston.
3 Of Montana’s Favorite Must-See Pumpkin Patches.
Sweater weather is just around the corner...hopefully. These hot summer days are getting to be a bit much if I am being honest! I mean, football shouldn't be going on with 100 degree temps in the background. It's time for chili, oversized sweaters, pumpkin spice (yes I said it), and of course...pumpkin patches.
Beef Jerky Sold Nationwide Recalled for Listeria Contamination
Dear Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Washington...check your beef jerky because this brand has been recalled nationwide due to a possible listeria contamination. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase." This kind of...
MONTANA: Heat Advisories/Red Flag Warnings Everywhere on Wednesday
Literally every single county in Montana is under a Heat Advisory, a Red Flag Fire Weather Warning, or both on Wednesday. It's hot, dry and dangerous. Wildfires are already burning. Pick a county. Any county. You're going to find scary fire conditions through at least Wednesday evening. Poor air quality...
Montana Bull Elk Shows SUV Who Is In Charge. Watch Video Here!
We constantly see the warnings about Montana wildlife. Don't get too close. Be bear aware. Stay at least 6 yards away, etc. So when one Montana elk had enough of those big white things parking and driving in his territory, he takes matters into his own antlers. If you listen...
When It Comes To Wealth, Where Does Montana Rank?
Montana has a long history of wealth, from gold, to silver, to copper. Tens of thousands of folks have made their way here in hopes of striking it rich. In fact, back in 1888, Helena had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the world, and it's reported that Butte at one time had a population of over 100 thousand. Things have certainly changed over the last several decades—while Montana still has its share of rich folk, it's not like it used to be.
Is This Popular Montana City The Most Depressed In The Nation?
In recent years the subject of mental health has come to the forefront. In fact, it seems that every time you turn on any sort of national news, one of the top stories has some sort of connection to mental health. Experts have said that we're in the middle of...
As Montana Celebrates The Holiday Weekend, Here’s How We Labor.
It's the last big weekend of the summer. As Labor Day approaches and we get ready to celebrate a three-day weekend and say goodbye to summer, it's time to reflect. Labor Day has been around since 1882 and was established to celebrate the worker. Of course, as time has passed, we focus more on going to the lake, eating, drinking, and spending time with family and friends.
These Montana Resorts Will Make You Feel Like Royalty
Sometimes, you just want to relax on vacation. One of the best places to get some r&r is a nice resort, where everything is at your disposal and no planning ahead is required. Luckily, Montana has quite a few top-notch resorts. Travel and Leisure came out with a list of...
New Wildfire in Montana’s Little Belt Mountains
Another Montana wildfire ignited Wednesday afternoon in the Little Belt Mountains. This new fire is called the Deep Creek Fire. Now is a terrible time for new wildfires to be popping up with temperatures across the state of Montana expected to stay in the 90s for another week and very little to no rain the forecast. Here's what we know so far about this new wildfire: (Current as of noon on Thursday, September 1st, 2022)
Is This Beautiful Rustic Montana Home Your New Happy Place?
Are you in search of a rustic Montana dream home? If so, you need to check out this beautiful property that was just listed for sale near Bozeman. There are quite a few ridiculously large luxury homes in the Bozeman area, but the price tag for most of them is out of reach for the average person. If you're looking for a home that includes a good chunk of property, breathtaking mountain views, and a place where you can unplug and get off the grid, there's a home for sale near Bozeman that offers all of that and more.
The State of Montana Shows Up in Odd Places
I had a moment of surprise recently, and it got me wondering how some things work. Over the past four days, I was on vacation in Minneapolis, Minnesota. My friends and I went to a concert, saw a Minnesota Twins game, and explored the Twin Cities. It was an excellent experience in a place none of us had ever been to before.
Best Dive Bars to Visit in Montana: Part 3
Grab your designated driver, a couple of buddies, and check out a few more of Montana's best dive bars. Enjoying a cold beer or your favorite cocktail at a small-town Montana bar is one of the best ways to get to know Montana as a whole. Towns are not all the same, 'dive bars' aren't necessarily a real dive, and bartenders are still some of the most interesting pseudo-mayors of their local area.
