Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
Becker County calls for halt on cutting trees on Hwy 34
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County has asked Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a moratorium on the extensive tree-cutting planning for Highway 34 this year. The Becker County Board unanimously supported asking the state for the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday. The White Earth Nation...
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
Two injured in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
(Barnesville, MN)--A crash on Wednesday has injured two people in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Paul Ottto, 48, of Fargo, was traveling westbound on I-94 near Barnesville when it left the roadway, hit the rumble strips and rolled into the median. Otto along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
Cross Country Teams Have First Meet
A-B-E ran in the Central Minnesota River Run Monday morning, August 29 in Staples. It was great weather to run and a great first meet. Brady Speicher begins his third season as Head Coach of the Otter Tail Central Girls’ and Boys’ Cross Country teams with four All-Conference runners returning from his 2021 squad. Senior Joseph Froslee on the boys’ team, seniors Kyleigh Shebeck and Erika Heibel, and freshman Norah Froslee on the girls’ team.
13-Year-Old Girl Died in Boating Accident
HACKENSACK -- A 13-year-old Motley girl died in a boating accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. The boat was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota when it...
UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital
DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
Dalton Threshing Reunion This Weekend
Welcome Case Collectors and all to the 69th annual Lake Region Pioneer Threshing Association show this weekend Friday-Sunday, September 9-11 at the threshing grounds near Dalton. This year’s feature is the Case tractors and machinery. Gates open 6:30 a.m. each day with admission of $10 daily, season ticket $15 and 12 and under are free! There is free parking and a shuttle.
Col. Rankin To Speak At Hero Day
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Grant County’s Third Annual Hero Day is Saturday, September 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hoffman Square in Hoffman. Grant County Board of Commissioners proclaimed this day as Hero Day!. See The Review for more info.
Volleyball Action Starts With Season Openers
Tonight’s opener was an all-around team win. Everyone contributed and stepped up to do what they were asked to do. The communication throughout the entire 4 sets was consistent and helped to push us through some wild volleys. The Battlers went 1-1 in their first week of play. The...
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
Enrollment Numbers at Perham-Dent Public Schools Higher than Expected
PERHAM (KDLM) – Enrollment numbers at Perham-Dent Public Schools are higher than expected. With the first day of school in the books, staff at Heart of the Lakes Elementary, Prairie Wind Middle School and Perham High School recorded an increase of 61 students from opening day in 2021 compared to opening day in 2022. From the last day of school in 2022, the district saw an overall increase of 87 students.
