Read full article on original website
Related
Bronx mother and daughter lose home in fire, co-workers and community help
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx community is coming together to help a mother and her daughter after a fire swept through their home. The support of Carolina Lobeto’s community helped her overcome the devastating loss and rebuild her life. Lobeto was at the park with her daughter when she got a devastating call […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store
Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
riverdalepress.com
A duplex so nice, you’ll wish you lived there
O pportunity is always knocking — and why not have it knock on the door of your brand-new investment in North Riverdale?. Take advantage of owning this two-unit house in perfect condition on a 50-by-100-foot double lot. The first floor has a living room, open renovated kitchen and dining...
News 12
Bronx tenants say building management office's closure has been too long
Some Bronx tenants voiced their frustrations Friday after they said the management office for their apartment buildings has been closed for over a year. Residents at 1432 Crotona Park East said the management office at their building has been closed since last September. The management company, Crotona Park Redevelopment LLC,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
Mayor relaunches program for new youth jobs in Bronx, Brooklyn
A new pilot program in the Bronx aims to help increase enrollment and work to create more youth job opportunities. Mayor Eric Adams today called for jobs that New Yorkers can build their lives around instead of hitting dead ends. The new job training regime has the goal to reinvigorate enrollment and reset for today's job needs.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
OPINION: I was saved at Maimonides, and today I stand with them
Maimonides Medical Center has long been a critical centerpiece of our community’s and our borough’s healthcare system and the hospital continues to provide my constituents with the highest quality care possible. I have seen firsthand the work that the hospital provides. Some years ago, I was diagnosed with...
New Yorkers Have More Than One Reason To Be Excited About This New Krispy Kreme Location
New York City's flagship Krispy Kreme outpost in Time Square (1601 Broadway, at West 48th Street) pulls plenty of people in each day. Its draws include a walk-up window that never closes, a glaze waterfall, a state-of-the-art kitchen and line that can produce nearly 400 doughnuts an hour, and a ginormous "Hot Now'" light that glows red when fresh batches of sticky-sweet Original Glazed doughnuts are ready for enjoyment (per Eater).
Here’s how to make an appointment for the updated COVID booster
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With doses having arrived this week of the new bivalent coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters by Pfizer and Moderna, city officials say you can now sign up to get the updated shot. The boosters will be available via NYC Health + Hospitals facilities, community-based health care providers, pharmacies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marketplace.org
New York City’s hangry rat problem has big stakes
The smoke billowing from his car was foul. “A very specific smell,” Joe Paternoster recalled as we walked toward his black SUV, parked on 11th Avenue in New York City, near a delivery company warehouse. Early in the pandemic he wasn’t driving as often, and his car would...
Beloved Bed-Stuy roller-skating rink ‘Brooklyn Skates’ closes indefinitely
Skaters of all levels groove together at Brooklyn Skates in Bed-Stuy earlier this summer. The skate sessions had been on a hiatus for the month of August and were slated to restart on Wednesday. [ more › ]
2 NYPD officers bring home 17-month-old 'miracle baby' after months of training
River was born early at 26 weeks gestation and was diagnosed with a chronic lung disease -- he's now 17 months old and finally heading home.
hypebeast.com
Telfar Is Selling Its Shopping Bags in All Sizes and Colors in Massive One-Day Event
Fans of Telfar can get their hands on any size and shape of the brand’s iconic shopping bag during its upcoming one-day takeover. The brand will host the major sale at the Rainbow Shop in downtown Brooklyn on Sunday, September 11, announcing on Instagram that “thousands and thousands” of the shopping bags will be available. Customers can begin lining up at 3 p.m. and buy any size bag they prefer while in the queue, although one customer is limited to purchasing only five bags each. Doors will open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where customers can then grab the color they want. Telfar also noted that the TELFAR TV hosts will be present and filming the event, and that only major credit and debit cards are accepted; no cash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This New York Restaurant Serves Up The Best Cheeseburger In The State
You love cheeseburgers. Are you willing to drive an hour, two hours, five hours, to sample the best one in New York State?. American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not. According to Pantry and Larder, New York is one of the places you’re least likely to be having a burger. We found out we rank almost dead last when it comes to burger cravings. However, that doesn't mean we don't enjoy an amazing burger.
News 12
Death of Bronx local legend leaves behind century-old sport shop
Moe Stein, the late owner of Frank’s Sport Shop, is described as a Bronx legend by locals, and his passing has left behind decades of memories. The sports shop has been open for over 100 years now. Frank, the store namesake, was the father of Moe Stein. Many of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul, health officials say omicron-specific booster shot is vehicle to containing COVID-19 this winter
The coming of fall means that New York is heading toward its third winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, a season that has complicated the state’s progress on the virus each year, starkly contrasting the low-case levels and relaxed restrictions seen during the warmer months. The surge of the omicron...
Ferragosto festival preparations underway in the Bronx
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) – The annual Ferragosto festival is scheduled to get underway along Arthur Avenue in the Bronx this weekend Mayor Eric Adams joined members of the Belmont Business Improvement District and other Bronx officials to announce the upcoming event on Sunday. The tradition dates back to 18 BC. It’s a festive celebration […]
fox5ny.com
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
brickunderground.com
Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out
Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
northernpublicradio.org
New York's subway now has a 'you do you' mask policy. It's getting a Bronx cheer
"Beginning today, masks are encouraged but optional" on subways, buses and regional trains, New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced on Wednesday. Officials said the change reflects the latest health data. Simple, right? After all, the MTA won praise during the pandemic for using clear, positive language to educate transit riders...
Quartz
New York City transportation data shows the return-to-office struggle is real
The week after Labor Day was meant to be a firm deadline for the return-to-office push at a lot of Wall Street banks and other New York-based firms. But the most recent data from New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) shows that while daily ridership on the subway and trains is generally on an upward trend, it’s still well below pre-pandemic levels.
Comments / 1