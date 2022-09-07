Fans of Telfar can get their hands on any size and shape of the brand’s iconic shopping bag during its upcoming one-day takeover. The brand will host the major sale at the Rainbow Shop in downtown Brooklyn on Sunday, September 11, announcing on Instagram that “thousands and thousands” of the shopping bags will be available. Customers can begin lining up at 3 p.m. and buy any size bag they prefer while in the queue, although one customer is limited to purchasing only five bags each. Doors will open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where customers can then grab the color they want. Telfar also noted that the TELFAR TV hosts will be present and filming the event, and that only major credit and debit cards are accepted; no cash.

