BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 8, 2022) — Thirty-four local non-profits are receiving $577,262 through the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Operations and Program Grants. The Community Foundation’s largest competitive grantmaking cycle each year, Operations and Program Grants are made possible by donors to twelve different Field of Interest Funds as well as the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund. Grants from the program are intended to provide general operating funding or program support for successful ongoing efforts. They cover a variety of focus areas, from basic needs and health to community development and arts and culture.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO