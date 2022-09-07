Read full article on original website
Now Playing: Friday, September 9, through Thursday, September 15
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Akira (R; FilmScene on the Ped Mall Rooftop: Sunday, September 11, 7:30 p.m., and Tuesday, September 13, 7 p.m.) - IMDb listing. Back from the Brink: Saved from Extinction (not tated; Putnam Museeum & Science Center) -...
Duke Tumatoe, September 16
Friday, September 16, 8:30 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. An early member of REO Speedwagon whose guitar talents were described by the Michigan Daily as “B.B. King played through Jimi Hendrix (with a touch of Andy Gill),” blues guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and humorist Duke Tumatoe plays Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on September 16, sharing the talents that enabled the headliner and Chicago native to open for the legendary likes of Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, George Thorogood, and John Fogerty.
Stone Soup Shakespeare Company and the Niabi Zoo Presents: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (September 8, 2022) — Midwestern audiences will discover Shakespeare’s comedic spectacle, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, as Stone Soup Shakespeare presents its madcap, mischievous, and free to the public production. With a focus on the character Bottom, this production poses the question: what stories that we are seeing are real, and what are just a dream? The September 18 performance combines skilled Shakespearian acting with live music, a pillow fort, and a few optional interactive moments to create an enchanting, family-friendly telling of this Shakespeare classic.
Dale Watson, September 19
Monday, September 19, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. A favorite of critics and alt-country fans nationwide, acclaimed singer/songwriter Dale Watson headlines a September 19 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his most recent album Dale Watson Presents: The Memphians praised by Holler Country as a "spirited, affectionate work" that "further confirms his love of a genre he will never abandon."
“Preserving a Dyeing Art: German Blueprint,” September 18 through February 19
Opening Reception: Sunday, September 18, 2 p.m. German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. The traditional German and Austrian art of Blaudruck – the dyeing process for linen or cotton fabrics that creates a white pattern on a blue background – will be showcased at Davenport's German American Heritage Center from September 18 through February 19, with guests invited to explore both history and art in the exhibition Preserving a Dyeing Art: German Blueprint.
Muscatine Art Center Kicks Off a Series of Fall Concert on September 18
MUSCATINE, IOWA (September 7, 2022) — The Muscatine Art Center will welcome an array of musicians in a series of free performances this fall. The first concert features the music of Francis Verba, a French classical guitarist with a wide and colorful repertoire of European and Latin American music. The concert will be held in the Muscatine Art Center’s Music Room on Sunday, September 18, 1:30PM.
Geneseo Chamber Announces First Mural Projection Party
GENESEO, ILLINOIS (September 7, 2022) — The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Mural Projection Party on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Geneseo, Illinois. The Mural Projection Party will unveil the first mural of the Geneseo Mural Project to the public by projecting the mural image onto the building it will be installed on after dusk.
Let’s Talk About Mental Health: Brain Health Workshop/Gilda's Club
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 8, 2022) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a FREE educational workshop entitled “Let’s Talk About Mental Health: Brain Health Workshop” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, September 22, 2022, 6-7:30PM, at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W Central Park Ave, Suite 200, Davenport, Iowa, 52804.
Mobile Museum of Tolerance at Moline Public Library
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 7, 2022) — A one-of-a-kind museum on wheels will make a stop at the Moline Public Library in September. The Mobile Museum of Tolerance, from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, will be located in the library’s north parking lot on Wednesday, September 28 (10AM-6PM); Thursday, September 29 (10AM-6PM); and Friday, September 30 (10AM-4PM).
Food Rescue Workshop Taking Place September 29 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 9, 2022) — The Quad Cities’ Food Rescue Partnership is excited to return the biennial Food Rescue Workshop into an in-person event on September 29 in Davenport, Iowa. The workshop will feature speakers who cover how food waste and reduction trends have changed during the...
Quad Cities Steamwheelers Head Coach Cory Ross Extended through 2024
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 7, 2022) — Following a dominant 2022 season that saw Quad City win the IFL Eastern Conference Championship, the Steamwheelers have extended their Head Coach Cory Ross through the 2024 season. Ross, an NFL veteran who played for the Baltimore Ravens, earned the nickname "The Architect"...
Mya Coene of Moline, Illinois, Graduates from Marquette University
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN (September 9, 2022) — Mya Coene of Moline, Illinois, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Coene earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Middle/Secondary Education. Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all...
Quad Cities Community Foundation Grants Over Half a Million Dollars to 34 Non-Profits
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 8, 2022) — Thirty-four local non-profits are receiving $577,262 through the Quad Cities Community Foundation’s Operations and Program Grants. The Community Foundation’s largest competitive grantmaking cycle each year, Operations and Program Grants are made possible by donors to twelve different Field of Interest Funds as well as the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund. Grants from the program are intended to provide general operating funding or program support for successful ongoing efforts. They cover a variety of focus areas, from basic needs and health to community development and arts and culture.
Prevent Identity Theft at Moline Library’s Shred Day
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (September 8, 2022) — The community is invited to take part in the Moline Public Library’s Shred Day, on Saturday, October 1, 9AM-12PM, in the Library’s parking lot. Bring personal documents in for secure destruction by Shred-it, using an on-site document-destruction truck. Those participating are asked to limit documents to two normal-size file/paper boxes of documents per vehicle.
Q2030, Quad Cities Chamber, and United Way Quad Cities to Host Business Forum on Childcare as a Workforce Solution
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 7, 2022) — On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Q2030 is partnering with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and United Way Quad Cities to convene business leaders to discuss opportunities to address the childcare shortage as a means to build our workforce. Access to affordable and...
