Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
Jalen Ramsey's Old Josh Allen Comment Going Viral

Several years ago, star corner Jalen Ramsey made headlines when he trash-talked just about every quarterback in the NFL during an interview. One of those quarterbacks was Josh Allen. Ramsey suggested the Bills made a bad decision when drafting Allen and made it clear he hoped to play Allen early and often.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Living Arrangement News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are still at odds over his decision to come out of retirement, according to multiple reports. Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Bundchen has returned from her trip to Costa Rica. However, she has not patched things up with her husband. "She flew back...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision

On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Steelers Quarterback Trade Speculation Swirling Before Season

Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the Steelers QB depth chart ahead of the 2022 season — at least for now. According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh organization could shop their veteran backup at some point before/during this coming season. Rudolph and his agent have not yet asked for...
49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts

It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation. Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
