Khalil Mack Reacts to the Chargers 24-19 Win Over the Raiders
Khalil Mack joins Melanie Collins following the Chargers 24-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday, September 11th.
Micah Parsons criticizes Leonard Fournette after viral video from Cowboys' 19-3 loss to Buccaneers
Micah Parsons did not appear to be happy after the Dallas Cowboys lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The former Penn State Nittany Lions football star starred individually but was knocked down on one play by Bucs running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette, a former LSU Tigers standout, has been a key part of Tampa’s offense since joining in 2020 and helped the team to a Super Bowl title. In a viral video posted after the game, there is a replay of Fournette pancake blocking Parsons.
Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline
Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
Four-Star RB Roderick Robinson close to locking in another SEC visit
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson could be on the verge of a historic season after another huge game over the weekend. Robinson played most of his junior season with a high ankle sprain and never looked 100%. We’ve been watching him since he was just a freshman and the big power back didn’t look like he had the same kind of burst and acceleration he showed earlier in his career.
The Big Question: What if the Browns Never Made the Odell Trade?
There are certain moments in Browns’ fandom that are unforgettable. Forever imprinted in my (aging) brain are the double overtime playoff win over the Jets, Rich Karlis missing that game-winning field goal, Eric Turner’s stop on Jay Novacek, Tim Couch’s Hail Mary against the Saints, Johnny Manziel vs. the Bengals and Baker’s first completion. While the exact details may be fleeting, I’ll always remember the where and when.
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Notre Dame football, Marcus Freeman scolded by media after Marshall loss
"We have to look at the lack of executions in all phases of our team, and where we can improve that. So, again, it's disappointing," Freeman said, via Irish Illustrated. "We've got to take a hard look at ourselves and get back to work and find ways to improve as a football team.
Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall
A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm previews game at Syracuse
The Purdue Boilermakers are set to hit the road for the first time this season in Week 3 to square off with the undefeated Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. The Boilermakers...
Week 2 Transfer Portal Standouts: Top dog, QBs ignite huge upsets, USC looks like Portal U
The transfer portal additions for the 2022 cycle are starting to take shape with Week 2 of the season behind us. Several big-name transfers have made their mark already this season, with none bigger than former Alabama Drew Sanders this past week against South Carolina. Let's dive into the noteworthy...
Updated scouting report on No. 1 running back and Louisville commit Rueben Owens
El Campo (Texas) High School standout and Louisville commit Rueben Owens sits atop the Top247 running back rankings and in the top three overall prospects in the Lone Star State's 2023 class. an industry-generated 247Sports Composite five-star, Owens has established himself over the past couple of years as an elite back with exceptional long-term potential.
Preps to Pros: Is Deion Sanders the perfect fit for the Nebraska job?
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss if Deion Sanders is the right coach for the Nebraska head coaching job.
Preps to Pros: Marshall's Charles Huff proving himself as a successful head coach
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins highlight Marshall head coach, Charles Huff, after his impressive win against Notre Dame.
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
Tyler Buchner injury: Notre Dame QB hurt shoulder in loss to Marshall, Marcus Freeman says
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner suffered a shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of the the No. 8 Fighting Irish's 26-21 home loss to Marshall, head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters. Freeman said he does not know the extent of the shoulder injury, though it was enough for Buchner to come out of the game late.
Inside Michigan Football: What Jim Harbaugh said on the radio show
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh joined the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show on Monday evening to discuss the Hawaii game and to preview the Wolverines' final non-conference game against UConn. Here are notable quotes from his appearance:. On how J.J. McCarthy's performance held up after a...
Mitch Trubisky Reacts to the Steelers 23-20 OT Win Over the Bengals
Mitch Trubisky joins Evan Washburn following the Steelers 23-20 OT win over the Bengals on Sunday, September 11th.
Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Vikings
Playing without three starters on offense, including their two best linemen and No. 1 wide receiver, you expected the Green Bay Packers offense to struggle. You couldn’t expect a total collapse on both sides of the ball, however. In a near replay of last year’s opening-game disaster against New Orleans, the Packers were dominated by the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, Sunday.
What Neal Brown said after the loss to Kansas
On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
