ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Micah Parsons criticizes Leonard Fournette after viral video from Cowboys' 19-3 loss to Buccaneers

Micah Parsons did not appear to be happy after the Dallas Cowboys lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The former Penn State Nittany Lions football star starred individually but was knocked down on one play by Bucs running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette, a former LSU Tigers standout, has been a key part of Tampa’s offense since joining in 2020 and helped the team to a Super Bowl title. In a viral video posted after the game, there is a replay of Fournette pancake blocking Parsons.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Travis Hunter injury update: Deion Sanders comments on Jackson State football star's return timeline

Travis Hunter did not play in Jackson State's 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic, but his injury will not keep him out long-term according to Deion Sanders. Hunter, a two-way freshman starter for the Tigers at wide receiver and cornerback, was dynamic in JSU's season-opening win over Florida A&M with two pass breakups and is a five-star signee.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Four-Star RB Roderick Robinson close to locking in another SEC visit

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson could be on the verge of a historic season after another huge game over the weekend. Robinson played most of his junior season with a high ankle sprain and never looked 100%. We’ve been watching him since he was just a freshman and the big power back didn’t look like he had the same kind of burst and acceleration he showed earlier in his career.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
247Sports

The Big Question: What if the Browns Never Made the Odell Trade?

There are certain moments in Browns’ fandom that are unforgettable. Forever imprinted in my (aging) brain are the double overtime playoff win over the Jets, Rich Karlis missing that game-winning field goal, Eric Turner’s stop on Jay Novacek, Tim Couch’s Hail Mary against the Saints, Johnny Manziel vs. the Bengals and Baker’s first completion. While the exact details may be fleeting, I’ll always remember the where and when.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's OT win at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 24 Tennessee's 34-27 win over No. 17 Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium:. “Man, it’s a big win for our football team in just, to me, the steps that we took and the ability to compete as hard and as long as we possibly can. There’s so much that we’ve got to do better — coaches and players alike — in particular on offense and special teams. I thought our defense absolutely battled (in the) second, third and fourth quarters and got put in a bunch of sudden-change situations. Handled that really well for the most part and just were relentless all night long.Awesome to come out on top in this one against a really good football team. Players and staff need to enjoy this one tonight on the way back, then we have to grow and learn from it here when we get back in the building Sunday and Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Losing to Marshall

A stunning loss during Marcus Freeman’s home game debut, Notre Dame fell to 0-2 with Marshall ousting the Fighting Irish on Saturday. Shortly after the matchup at Notre Dame Stadium, coach Freeman addressed the media. Below is every quote from Freeman following the loss on Saturday. ON LOSING TO...
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm previews game at Syracuse

The Purdue Boilermakers are set to hit the road for the first time this season in Week 3 to square off with the undefeated Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. The Boilermakers...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#49ers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Vikings

Playing without three starters on offense, including their two best linemen and No. 1 wide receiver, you expected the Green Bay Packers offense to struggle. You couldn’t expect a total collapse on both sides of the ball, however. In a near replay of last year’s opening-game disaster against New Orleans, the Packers were dominated by the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

What Neal Brown said after the loss to Kansas

On the game overall: Not a whole lot to say there. On a day that really should have been a celebration for West Virginia fans everywhere with Huggs [WVU basketball coach Bob Huggins] going to the Hall of Fame. I apologize to our fans. Tonight was not good enough. Credit to Kansas. They won the game. Two turnovers were the difference. We played well enough to win on offense. Defense, we couldn’t get off the field. I think we got off the field twice all night. First series of the game, and then the last series of regulation. I didn’t see the interception in overtime. I was on the far end of the field. [JT Daniels] probably missed it inside. I thought they ran into Reese [Smith] on the punt return, but they didn’t call it. I didn’t have eyes on the roughing the passer call, so I can’t comment on that. The replay got cut off.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy