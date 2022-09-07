Read full article on original website
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In South Carolina
Since they were first introduced in America, cinnamon rolls have been a favorite for breakfasts, brunches and snacks. Crisp, chewy and fluffy on in the inside while being slathering all over with sweet icing, it's hard to find anything better. Eat This, Not That! searched around the country to find...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Sometimes, you simply cannot go wrong with a good cinnamon roll... or five. Wether it is breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this sweet treat is a good idea during any hour of the day. Cinnamon rolls are popular for the fact that they are a universal classic. Cinnamon rolls often vary in size, fluffiness, and amount of icing that they are topped with. Some restaurants will make the cinnamon rolls really fluffy and large while others will serve the dish with smaller cinnamon rolls of larger quantity. Regardless of your preference, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that serves this popular dish better than the rest.
iheart.com
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
For anyone seeking higher education, especially for students starting their senior year of high school, choosing where to pursue your degree can be a difficult decision. Using academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education as well as reviews from students and alumni, Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the U.S. for 2023. While the top of the list is filled with mostly Ivy Leagues, there are several public and private universities that found a spot on the list, including one of Tennessee's most popular colleges.
iheart.com
Onondaga County Sheriff Injured In Crash In Salina
Salina, N.Y. - An Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a broken arm after a crash in Salina last night. The deputy was in her marked SUV heading northbound on Old Liverpool Road near Beechwood avenue when someone pulled out of the Byrne Dairy into her path. The 24-year-old...
iheart.com
Rare Hurricane Set To Bring Heavy Flooding To Southern California
As California deals with a historic heatwave and growing wildfires, residents in the southern part of the state are bracing for heavy rain and winds as Hurricane Kay churns just off the coast. While the storm is expected to stay about 250 miles off the coast, its impact will be felt well inland. The last storm to get that close to California was Hurricane Nora in 1997.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Expensive City In Colorado
One of the key considerations before moving to another place is how much it's going to cost to live there. Metro cities offer many features and amenities, from nationally-recognized sites and restaurants to public transit and unique cultures. Depending on where you live, however, it could be more pricey. That's...
iheart.com
Yellow Jackets Begin Annual Assault On Iowans
(Ames, IA) -- Yellow jackets are most active this time of year, and Ginny Mitchell, the Education Coordinator for Iowa State University's Insect Zoo says it's because their numbers are the highest right now and are more noticeable. They're also aggressive and their sting packs a punch if they feel threatened.
iheart.com
North Carolina Man Scores 'Hard To Beat' Prize In New Lottery Game
It's not every day you win a six-figure prize in a new lottery game, but that's exactly what happened to one man in North Carolina who is celebrating winning the first grand prize in a newly-launched game, saying the $200,000 prize is "hard to beat." Lester Land III, of New...
iheart.com
Bird Flu Outbreak Forces Egg Farm To Euthanize 3 Million Chickens
An egg farm in Ohio was forced to euthanize its entire flock due to an outbreak of bird flu. The Ohio Department of Agriculture said it received two reports of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The first group of infections was detected in a backyard flock in...
iheart.com
Traffic Stop On Nebraska Interstate Leads To Arrest
The Nebraska State Patrol says a Georgia man is arrested in Nebraska after hundreds of pounds of marijuana are found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. The Patrol says 387 pounds of marijuana were found during the interstate stop near Waco in York County earlier this week. Investigators say...
iheart.com
State Auditor Wants to Investigate Potential Lottery Abuse
State Auditor Wants to Investigate Potential Lottery Abuse. (Harrisburg, PA) -- An investigation by the Pennsylvania auditor general questions whether some people are winning state lottery jackpots by illegal means. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor says some of the people who claim prizes may be buying winning tickets from other players, at a discount. DeFoor says this way, they can avoid having their winnings garnished to pay back taxes or things like outstanding child support. DeFoor says retailers may be the biggest abusers of this behavior.
iheart.com
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
Myakka City, FL - A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the 43-year-old man was bit by the alligator near Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
iheart.com
Hiker Who Went To Find Help For Girlfriend Found Dead On Trail
A hiker who went missing after trying to find help for his girlfriend was found dead by authorities near a Southern California trail after several days of searching, NBC News reports. Tim Sgrignoli, 29, was located by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office on Thursday (September 8) morning, a department spokeswoman...
iheart.com
Fake News Poll Pushes Divisive Biden Anti-MAGA Story 9-9-22
Ryan Kelley joins in to break down the two radical ballot proposals. And your calls on this Free For All Friday. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. http://JustinBarclay.com/store. My new book, "Good News:...
iheart.com
This Colorado City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
The housing market has been hot lately, especially in suburban areas outside of major metro cities. Experts say the rise of remote work and the desire for more affordable and spacious homes sparked a house-buying frenzy for months. Even though the market's finally cooling down, prices still remain steep in some parts of the country.
iheart.com
WATCH: Medical Marijuana Advocates Demand Rollback On Limits
Under a new Emergency Rule, the state health department is limiting the daily dose amounts and supply to most of the state's approximately 800,000 medical marijuana patients. Advocates, including Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, are demanding the restrictions be rolled back. Compassionate Cannabis Clinic's Dr. Barry Gordon says doctors and...
iheart.com
Head Of Louisiana State Board Arrested On Drug, Gun Charges
One of two people arrested following a police chase in Livingston Parish is identified as a Louisiana state official. Bridgette Hull, the Executive Secretary for the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, is facing charges after authorities say drugs and a firearm were found in the vehicle. According to...
