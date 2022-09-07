Read full article on original website
K. B. Peterson
2d ago
oath keepers are just a bunch of old Vietnam vets who are angry with police who over step they're bounds 🤣 people going on like they're some dangerous organization or something... really buying into that propaganda lmao
James Odinson
2d ago
oath keepers are really good people that actually hold unconstitutional police officers and government officials accountable for their actions transgressions against we the people 3%
Uptowngirl55
2d ago
look at all the little cultists in here ..keep running your mouths You are the ones that make America ugly!!
cwbradio.com
Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database
(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman.
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.
Minnesota cops, military, elected official appear on leaked far-right Oath Keepers list
An investigation into the extremist far-right group known as The Oath Keepers has revealed more than 500 members from Minnesota, several of whom are in law enforcement, and one of whom is an elected official. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism has published the results into its probe of a...
Expert: Gag order in Wisconsin absentee ballot fraud case makes sense with political case
MADISON, Wis. — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who was charged with fraudulently requesting absentee ballots, can no longer talk to the media about his case due to a judge’s order. The move made sense, according to University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor John Gross, who said the...
Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster
The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows
MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
WBAY Green Bay
Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
Fox11online.com
Indigenous women react to removal of derogatory term from 8 NE Wisconsin locations
(WLUK) -- Eight locations in Northeast Wisconsin now have new names after an order from the Federal Department of the Interior. It's because the term "squaw" is derogatory towards Native women. The change has some Native Americans thrilled for what lies ahead. Oneida Nation Public Relations Director Bobbi Webster says...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and...
