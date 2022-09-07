ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 102

K. B. Peterson
2d ago

oath keepers are just a bunch of old Vietnam vets who are angry with police who over step they're bounds 🤣 people going on like they're some dangerous organization or something... really buying into that propaganda lmao

James Odinson
2d ago

oath keepers are really good people that actually hold unconstitutional police officers and government officials accountable for their actions transgressions against we the people 3%

Uptowngirl55
2d ago

look at all the little cultists in here ..keep running your mouths You are the ones that make America ugly!!

cwbradio.com

Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database

(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 25 in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster

The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows

MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ruled that state law does not allow local election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans who brought the lawsuit in the battleground state. The lawsuit is the latest move by the GOP to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing. The case is expected to ultimately go to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates

Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Here’s what to know about abortion access in post-Roe Wisconsin

Since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal constitutional right to an abortion in June, Wisconsin physicians have operated under a near-total abortion ban from the 1800s. Physicians say the language articulating the ban’s narrow exceptions is vague. That makes the question of what they should do in certain situations open to interpretation, including when the pregnant person’s health is at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”  The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin […] The post Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

