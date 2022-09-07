ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Honoring the fallen on 9/11 weekend: Events happening in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. There are multiple places around northern Utah that are creating spaces to reflect on that day. Utah Healing Field. A healing field to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Evacuees forced out by Ogden's Valley Fire return home

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — All evacuations have been lifted for the Valley Fire that ignited near Ogden Canyon. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said the fire had burned 15 acres as of late Wednesday afternoon and was 40 percent contained, although containment was expected to rise later that evening.
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Farmington, UT
Society
City
Farmington, UT
Farmington, UT
Government
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Layton police encourage safety after reports of attempts to lure children

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police are encouraging safety and vigilance after they received two reports in the same week of adults approaching children and asking them to get into their vehicles. The first incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday on South Kimball Dr. Officers said at approximately 4 p.m.,...
LAYTON, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11#Patriot Day#The Legacy Events Center#Fdny
kjzz.com

Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
kjzz.com

27-year-old woman dies, toddler ejected from vehicle in Tremonton crash

TREMONTON, Utah (KUTV) — A 27-year-old woman died and a 3-year-old was hospitalized after being rear-ended by a semi truck while traveling at a very low speed, according to officials. Troopers received reports of a rollover crash with six occupants on northbound I-15 around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday in...
TREMONTON, UT
kjzz.com

Rollover crash on I-80 brings morning commute to standstill

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic on eastbound I-80 was brought to a standstill Friday morning after a rollover crash left just one lane open. The crash was first reported at 6:17 a.m. at mile post 99 east of Lake Point Junction -- where the only viable alternate route connects back to I-80. The two-lane highway in that area has a very limited capacity for traffic to travel around incidents, as well, leaving drivers no other option but to wait.
LAKE POINT, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy