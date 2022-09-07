Read full article on original website
Rome PD charge man with Grand Larceny
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from Rome has been charged with Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing a wallet back in August. On Saturday, August 20th, deputies received a report that a wallet was stolen from Walmart in Rome the...
Newport NY Home Was Nearly Broken Into… by a Rabid Skunk
A home invasion is never a laughing matter; it can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation. But how would you react if the invader was a skunk?. That's exactly what happened in the town of Newport, New York earlier this month, on Friday, September 2nd. This is from the press release from Herkimer County Public Health:
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man arrested for Third Degree Burglary
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from Rome has been charged for allegedly breaking into and stealing from a storage unit in Westmoreland back in August of 2022. According to the Sherriff, on Monday, August 15th, a patrol officer...
Free Car Seat Check at Maynard Fire Department on September 14, 2022
A free car safety check will be held in Oneida County this week. The New York State Police is hosting the event at the Maynard Fire Department on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 9:00am until 2:00pm. Authorities say that Certified Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to answer questions, install...
Utica man wanted in connection to multiple burglaries arrested
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that on September 5th, a man wanted in connection to multiple burglaries was arrested in the Village of Herkimer. On Monday, an investigator with UPD’s Warrants Unit received information that 21-year-old Dayquan Linen of Utica was in the Herkimer...
Admitted Cop Killer Arrested After Hiding in NY’s 2nd Smallest City for Almost 50 Years
Many eyebrows raised in a small Upstate New York city as word is circulating that one of their neighbors is a cop killer. Authorities in the state of Maryland say a man who called Little Falls, NY home from the last 45-years killed a deputy sheriff in 1971 and has been hiding out in Herkimer County nearly ever since. And, he's admitted to the crime, according to officials.
Utica Police announced the arrest of an automotive employee who stole $8,000 from business
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department is investigating after a local business reported the...
Update: Onondaga County deputy who crashed in Salina identified
Update Sept. 9: Police identified the deputy involved in the crash as Whitney Brand. The driver of the Chevy Impala was identified as Carla Aquino. Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jon Seeber said Brand was not responding to a call when she collided into Aquino’s car Thursday. Brand’s lights and sirens were not on, Seeber said. Deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.
Customers Shocked to Find Strike Sign on Locked Utica Store Door
What is going on at the UPS store in Utica? Inquiring minds want to know. Fran Lucia went to the UPS Store on North Genesee Street to return a package and was shocked to find it locked on Tuesday, September 6. "I was greeted with this lovely note on the door," she shared on Facebook.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman accused of felony grand larceny, forgery charges in Lowville: NYSP
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is faced with two felony charges in the wake of a forgery investigation last month, authorities say. Amy K. Rogers, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rogers is officially charged with one felony count each of grand larceny in the third-degree and forgery in the second-degree (deed/will/contract).
Don’t Fall For This Scam Call One Utica Woman Received
A Utica woman is warning about a call she received that turned out to be a scam. She didn't fall for it and hopes others don't either. Raise your hand if you're tired of getting spam calls. Me too. Especially the ones about extending your car warranty, and usually for a car you don't even own anymore. We've all had them. But there's another one making the rounds in Central New York and a Utica woman is sending out a warning after she got one.
17-Year-Old Charged for Bicycle Drive-by Shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old male rolled up...
Landlord attacked while trying to collect rent at tenant’s apartment
UTICA, NY – police in Utica today reported that a landlord attempting to collect rent...
17-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Shots Fired Incident on Saratoga Street in Utica
A teenager is under arrest, facing multiple charges following a shots fired incident. Officers from the Utica Police Department (UPD) were called to the 900 block of Saratoga Street in Utica, New York at approximately 6:10pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.
cnyhomepage.com
Former DDS Motorsports employee charged with grand larceny
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a former DDS Motor Sports employee has been charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing money from customers. According to police, in early August 2022, the owners of DDS Motorsports reported a large sum of money that was...
Herkimer Police looking for missing teen
He has not had contact with his family and is believed to have run away.
Utica Police investigating burglary at coffee shop
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department announced that a man suspected of burglarizing a...
ATV stolen from Cortland County residence
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Grand Larceny of a silver
thenewshouse.com
RV campers share tales from the New York State Fair
For most of its patrons, the New York State Fair is an action-packed day trip consumed with making it to as many of the attractions as possible. For many residents of the Pink Lot, however, the fair itself is a minor detail in a long weekend that holds a deep-seeded sentimentality.
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
