wfmd.com
Teen Flown To Shock Trauma After His Heart Stopped During Frederick County Football Game
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A Winters Mill High School football player was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore during the second quarter of a game against St. John’s Catholic Prep on Friday, Sept. 2. The game was the first to be held at St. John’s new stadium. Greyson Lyons,...
Central York takes down Hempfield in Week 3
HEMPFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Central York beat Hempfield 30-20, on the road, during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
FOX43.com
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
The frights are back at Field of Screams for opening weekend
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is it too early for Halloween? Field of Screams in Lancaster County doesn't think so. The opening weekend for the famous haunted attraction kicks off this weekend--including four terrifying haunts that will scare any brave soul that dares to take the journey. New this year, Jim...
Jayden Johnson, Brady Heiser help Gettysburg bounce Boiling Springs
Gettysburg is doing just fine in its return to the Mid-Penn. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Franklin County: Grant Awarded to Boys & Girls Club
Five years of grant funding awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education will support Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg. : Chambersburg: Nursing Students to Receive Scholarships. Awarded Programs. 20 children from each of these schools, Falling Spring Elementary School and Benjamin Chambers Elementary School will receive the...
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
A Chambersburg church wants members to bring their political differences to the service
Despite differences in their opinions, members are still able to pray together afterward. Jenny Embry stood amid 75 people in church chairs in a meeting room and wiped away tears. She was telling her fellow members of World Harvest Outreach in Chambersburg something she’d never talked about in public.
FOX43.com
York City Fire hosts Thursday night dinner for York High Football
YORK, Pa. — If there's one thing William Penn Head Football Coach Russell Stoner is doing, it's showing his players how to be men in the real world with the Accountability for Life Program he began in 2018. Being involved in the community is something York High strives for....
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster. The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting...
WGAL announces new anchors for morning news broadcast
WGAL New 8 has announced a new team for their New 8 Today morning news program. Katelyn Smith and Matt Barcaro, both of whom have had long careers with the station, will join meteorologist Christine Ferreira and traffic reporter Paola Tristan Arruda on WGAL News 8 Today weekday mornings from 4:30-7 a.m. Smith and Barcaro begin in the new positions Sept. 12.
Midstate nursing homes with striking workers say ‘optimum care’ is continuing
The nursing home managers say the facilities are "fully staffed, operational and providing optimum care for our residents."
macaronikid.com
18th Annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival
Enjoy a beautiful weekend at central PA's premier wine event. Savor hundreds of wines and spirits from 27 Pennsylvania wineries and distilleries and enjoy great live music. How: Buy tickets in advance here and save! Tickets are not refundable!. Location: Gateway Gettysburg Complex - 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg. ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE.
Big HVAC project under review at GASD; Asst. Superintendent Lay will retire
At its regular board meeting on Tuesday evening, the GASD school board approved replacement of the high school athletic field and received a final briefing on the $33.8 million HVAC replacement at Lincoln and James Gettys elementary schools. A final vote to approve the latter project is anticipated at the next scheduled meeting, September 19.
gettysburgian.com
Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday
Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story
Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.
local21news.com
WellSpan reintroduces York Hospital expansion with pandemic changes
York, PA — Two and a half years after the announcement of an expansion to WellSpan York Hospital, the project is once again moving forward. Covid put the project on hold. At the same time, the plan has been updated and revamped to reflect the changing face of the healthcare world.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County real estate transfers (August 16 to August 31)
Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Grace A. Hirschbock to Frederick A. and Doris M. Aydt for $190,000. Marie G. Garrett Estate, Phillip E. Garrett, Pamela J. Brocious to Gary Z. and Lucinda M. Horst for $70,000. Bethel Township. 317 Mountain Drive. Thomas P. McKerns,...
HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
