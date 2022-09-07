ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27 News

Central York takes down Hempfield in Week 3

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Sept. 9, Central York beat Hempfield 30-20, on the road, during week three of the season. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, […]
YORK, PA
FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
YORK, PA
York College#Cancer Treatment#Heart And Soul#Courage Being#Spartans
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County: Grant Awarded to Boys & Girls Club

Five years of grant funding awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education will support Boys & Girls Club of Chambersburg and Shippensburg. : Chambersburg: Nursing Students to Receive Scholarships. Awarded Programs. 20 children from each of these schools, Falling Spring Elementary School and Benjamin Chambers Elementary School will receive the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wdac.com

A WDAC Voice Is Called Home

LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
LANCASTER, PA
City
York, PA
FOX43.com

York City Fire hosts Thursday night dinner for York High Football

YORK, Pa. — If there's one thing William Penn Head Football Coach Russell Stoner is doing, it's showing his players how to be men in the real world with the Accountability for Life Program he began in 2018. Being involved in the community is something York High strives for....
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’

Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
RICHLAND, PA
FOX 43

Santas gather from far and wide in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Christmas may be over 100 days away, but plenty of Santa and Mrs. Clauses were out sharpening their skills today at the 11th Annual Santa Gathering in Lancaster. The unique workshop is designed to help Santas and Mrs. Clauses all across the country prepare for visiting...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

WGAL announces new anchors for morning news broadcast

WGAL New 8 has announced a new team for their New 8 Today morning news program. Katelyn Smith and Matt Barcaro, both of whom have had long careers with the station, will join meteorologist Christine Ferreira and traffic reporter Paola Tristan Arruda on WGAL News 8 Today weekday mornings from 4:30-7 a.m. Smith and Barcaro begin in the new positions Sept. 12.
CARLISLE, PA
macaronikid.com

18th Annual Gettysburg Wine & Music Festival

Enjoy a beautiful weekend at central PA's premier wine event. Savor hundreds of wines and spirits from 27 Pennsylvania wineries and distilleries and enjoy great live music. How: Buy tickets in advance here and save! Tickets are not refundable!. Location: Gateway Gettysburg Complex - 95 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg. ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE.
GETTYSBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

Campus Safety Notifies Student Body of Aggravated Assault Early Saturday

Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz send out a campus-wide email Saturday afternoon alerting the community of an aggravated assault that impacted a member of the campus community on the 300 block of Carlisle Street early Saturday morning. Both Gettysburg Police and Campus Safety responded to the situation. Campus...
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

WellSpan reintroduces York Hospital expansion with pandemic changes

York, PA — Two and a half years after the announcement of an expansion to WellSpan York Hospital, the project is once again moving forward. Covid put the project on hold. At the same time, the plan has been updated and revamped to reflect the changing face of the healthcare world.
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon County real estate transfers (August 16 to August 31)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Grace A. Hirschbock to Frederick A. and Doris M. Aydt for $190,000. Marie G. Garrett Estate, Phillip E. Garrett, Pamela J. Brocious to Gary Z. and Lucinda M. Horst for $70,000. Bethel Township. 317 Mountain Drive. Thomas P. McKerns,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
DC News Now

HomeGoods opening in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — People looking for the right furniture, pillows, kitchenware, seasonal décor, and more for their homes will have a new destination to shop soon. HomeGoods said it would open a store in Centre at Hagerstown on Sept. 22. In addition to providing a place for people in the Hagerstown area […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

