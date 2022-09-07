Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
battlelakereview.com
Col. Rankin To Speak At Hero Day
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Grant County’s Third Annual Hero Day is Saturday, September 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hoffman Square in Hoffman. Grant County Board of Commissioners proclaimed this day as Hero Day!. See The Review for more info.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
DL-Online
Becker County calls for halt on cutting trees on Hwy 34
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County has asked Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a moratorium on the extensive tree-cutting planning for Highway 34 this year. The Becker County Board unanimously supported asking the state for the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday. The White Earth Nation...
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
voiceofalexandria.com
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
battlelakereview.com
Football Season Is In The Air
Otter Tail Central opened their season Thursday night with a 28-27 win over Breckenridge. The Bulldogs got on the board first when Owen Buehler picked off a pass and raced up the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown return. Tyler Christensen took and handoff and scored for the 2-point conversion. OTC then scored at the end of the 1st quarter when quarterback, Jack Mekalson, connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Mason Dalluge. The 2-point attempt failed and OTC was on top 14-0.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital
DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
DL-Online
Crime spree in Becker County tied to same man
DETROIT LAKES – In the span of minutes, Detroit Lakes Police Dispatch received calls regarding a robbery, an assault and a theft at Washington Square Mall on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to court papers, at 1:36 p.m., Detroit Lakes Police Officers were dispatched to assist a woman who was...
DL-Online
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
