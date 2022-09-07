ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

Both Atlantic & Cape May Counties Now Considered To Be In Serious Drought

If you thought it was dry in South Jersey during the early summer months, that was nothing compared to how dry it is throughout the region now. According to multiple expert sources, apparently all of Cape May County and most of Atlantic and Cumberland counties are now considered to be in a state of serious drought. Water restrictions were put in place earlier this year throughout New Jersey, but nothing too serious in the southern-most regions of the state. All that has now changed, however, since groundwater has reportedly been decreasing over the past few months due to the lack of rainfall within the South Jersey region.
The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p

According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the “Project”).”
Serious Crash Reported In Cumberland County (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash in Vineland, authorities said. The 11:15 a.m. crash was on Route 55 southbound south of Exit 35, according to the state Department of Transportation. An unconfirmed report said the crash involved a motorcycle. One lane was shut down, the DOT said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
There’s just something about this September weather and we’re loving it here at Harpoons! Bring your crew (two and four-legged 🤗) and catch some of this Delaware Bay view!. Our food is fresh, our cocktails are crafty and we’ll be happy to take care of YOU!
