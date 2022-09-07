Read full article on original website
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
Ramsey County judge rejects appeal from Traverse County attorney
(St. Paul, MN) --A judge who struck down Minnesota's 24-hour abortion waiting period and parental notification laws is rejecting a move by a county prosecutor from Greater Minnesota who wants to appeal that ruling. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan said that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese in west-central Minnesota waited too long to intervene in the case, which was brought by abortion rights supporters in 2019. Franzese's legal team argued he needs clarity on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling because Franzese is responsible for enforcing abortion laws in Traverse County.
Roar of Aircraft Engines Over Battle Lake
Battle Lake Airport was the place to be Saturday, September 3rd with aircraft landing on the local grass air field.
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
This Minnesota County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
The northern lights over Lake Mary, south of Alexandria. The northern lights over Big Sandy Lake in McGregor. The northern lights seen from Warba. The northern lights seen from Backus. The northern lights captured from the Whitefish chain of lakes. The northern lights as seen from Birch Lake in Hackensack. The northern lights as seen from Brainerd. The northern lights as seen from Cambridge. The northern lights as seen from Washburn County, Wisconsin. The northern lights over Hackensack. The northern lights over Rainy River in International Falls. The northern lights as seen from Mine Centre, Ontario, Canada. The northern lights over Sauk Centre. The northern lights as seen from Nevis. The Northern Lights above Lakeville. The Northern Lights above Delano. The Northern Lights, near Ada, Minnesota.
Two injured in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
(Barnesville, MN)--A crash on Wednesday has injured two people in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Paul Ottto, 48, of Fargo, was traveling westbound on I-94 near Barnesville when it left the roadway, hit the rumble strips and rolled into the median. Otto along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Bloomington Man Faces Possible DWI Charges Following Crash
SWANVILLE -- A Bloomington man faces charges after crashing his vehicle in Morrison County. Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash in Swanville just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Duane Hoffman was heading north on Balcony Road when he struck two parked vehicles. Hoffman was...
Impressive display of classic cars and trucks in Sunburg (VIDEO)
The Sunburg Trolls Car Club hosted their most successful Labor Day show in the group's history on Monday. Turnout exceeded 340 registered vehicles, which topped last year's record turnout of 322. Additional coverage of the car show was published in the September 8 issue of the Bonanza Valley Voice newspaper. Video from the event will be added to this web article this afternoon (Sept. 8).
Volleyball Action Starts With Season Openers
Tonight’s opener was an all-around team win. Everyone contributed and stepped up to do what they were asked to do. The communication throughout the entire 4 sets was consistent and helped to push us through some wild volleys. The Battlers went 1-1 in their first week of play. The...
Football Season Is In The Air
Otter Tail Central opened their season Thursday night with a 28-27 win over Breckenridge. The Bulldogs got on the board first when Owen Buehler picked off a pass and raced up the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown return. Tyler Christensen took and handoff and scored for the 2-point conversion. OTC then scored at the end of the 1st quarter when quarterback, Jack Mekalson, connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Mason Dalluge. The 2-point attempt failed and OTC was on top 14-0.
