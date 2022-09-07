ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN.Free.Thinker
2d ago

“A danger to everyone”? Really? Why? Because they believe in the Constitution of the United States? Those in the military also took and oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” If you’re considering everyone who took that same oath as an “extremist”, well, then every member of the military, whether active or retired, would be one as would every elected official and most, if not all, law enforcement officers. Are there some who take it too far? I would say yes, just like with any other organization including both the Democratic and Republican parties. Maybe those six police officers are the most upstanding and best respected in their departments. Don’t cast an accusation of “danger” without researching and investigating…you know, basic police work.

Cloudytown Rider
2d ago

There was no insurrection, it is all a story to make sure President Trump doesn’t run for president again. Everything reported in main stream media is an attack on the Trump campaign.

Ida Pletz
2d ago

Google CCP and Governor’s also whose gonna leak Epstein list??? Come on only fair

WJON

Six Minnesota Cops On Oath Keepers Membership List?

For those that are unaware of the far right extremist group known as the Oath Keepers, they are best known for their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol January 6th, 2021 and are known to be associated with the militia movement. According to fox9.com, a data leak exposed...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster

The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows

MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
wtmj.com

Data leak links Wisconsinites to Oath Keepers militia group

WISCONSIN- More than a dozen people with ties to law enforcement, military service, or public office, have been linked to the Oath Keepers group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism identified more than 600 people living in Wisconsin with ties to the group. A list of more than 38-thousand names was leaked by the non-profit journalist collective, Distributed Denial of Secrets, in September of 2021.
WJON

Walz Orders Flags At Half-Staff

ST. PAUL -- Governor Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96. The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags at half staff at all state and federal...
CBS Minnesota

2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
tcbmag.com

What California’s Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Means for Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz spent a lot of political capital to adopt tougher new vehicle emission standards in Minnesota. In his first year in office in 2019, Walz announced Minnesota would follow California in requiring automakers to provide more electric vehicles for sale in Minnesota. Republicans have repeatedly bashed the decision to act unilaterally and, in their view, force EVs on uninterested drivers.
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
fox9.com

COVID-19 self-tests added to Minnesota’s notification system

(FOX 9) - Those who receive positive results from COVID-19 at-home self-tests will now be able to anonymously notify other users of Minnesota’s COVIDaware MN program about potential exposure. Starting Sept. 8, an update will allow Minnesotans who receive positive COVID-19 self-test results to request a verification code to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge

UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
fox9.com

Career arsonist, ‘Backdraft Al,’ dies from overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Alan Theodore Enger, a notorious arsonist who terrorized Twin Cities’ neighborhoods over four decades, died two months ago from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamines. He was 57. Known to arson investigators as ‘Backdraft Al,’ there were no published obituaries noting his passing and...
newsfromthestates.com

Minnesota’s Black marijuana users far more likely to face arrest than white ones

Black Minnesotans are nearly five times as likely to be arrested on marijuana charges as white ones, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a disparity that has persisted for years, despite data showing that Black and white residents use cannabis at similar rates. The recent statewide legalization of certain marijuana edibles is likely to draw even further scrutiny to marijuana policing practices.
KROC News

Minnesota’s Pheasant Population Takes a Big Jump

UNDATED -- Good news for Minnesota pheasant hunters, there are more birds in almost every part of the state. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the annual roadside survey shows an 18% increase in pheasants compared to last year and a similar percentage above the 10-year average. This year's...
CBS Minnesota

Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
MIX 108

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
