battlelakereview.com
Cross Country Teams Have First Meet
A-B-E ran in the Central Minnesota River Run Monday morning, August 29 in Staples. It was great weather to run and a great first meet. Brady Speicher begins his third season as Head Coach of the Otter Tail Central Girls’ and Boys’ Cross Country teams with four All-Conference runners returning from his 2021 squad. Senior Joseph Froslee on the boys’ team, seniors Kyleigh Shebeck and Erika Heibel, and freshman Norah Froslee on the girls’ team.
battlelakereview.com
Roar of Aircraft Engines Over Battle Lake
Battle Lake Airport was the place to be Saturday, September 3rd with aircraft landing on the local grass air field.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Father and Son Seriously Injured after being Rear-ended while Attending to Boat Trailer
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes father and son were seriously injured after being rear-ended while attending to a boat they were trailering. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday when Randy Hunter of Detroit Lakes, was traveling with his son, Caleb Hunter on County Road 6. Their truck pulled off the road to attend to their boat and trailer attachment. As they were attending to the trailer, a truck driven by a 16 year-old from Audubon rear-ended the vehicle.
battlelakereview.com
Dalton Threshing Reunion This Weekend
Welcome Case Collectors and all to the 69th annual Lake Region Pioneer Threshing Association show this weekend Friday-Sunday, September 9-11 at the threshing grounds near Dalton. This year’s feature is the Case tractors and machinery. Gates open 6:30 a.m. each day with admission of $10 daily, season ticket $15 and 12 and under are free! There is free parking and a shuttle.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two injured in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota
(Barnesville, MN)--A crash on Wednesday has injured two people in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Paul Ottto, 48, of Fargo, was traveling westbound on I-94 near Barnesville when it left the roadway, hit the rumble strips and rolled into the median. Otto along with a passenger both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
DL-Online
Prince's family in Detroit Lakes asks for help
DETROIT LAKES - When Rochelle Christianson adopted Prince, 2½, last June, she knew he had mental and physical disabilities. She just didn’t know how rare they were. Through genetic testing, Prince was diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome. There are less than 1,000 people worldwide with FOXG1, according to an article in the University of Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences. The National Library of Medicine explains FOXG1 causes impaired development and structural brain abnormalities, including an “underdeveloped connection between the right and left halves of the brain.”
DL-Online
Becker County calls for halt on cutting trees on Hwy 34
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County has asked Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a moratorium on the extensive tree-cutting planning for Highway 34 this year. The Becker County Board unanimously supported asking the state for the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday. The White Earth Nation...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: I-94 Motorcycle injury crash sends 2 to hospital
DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 48-year-old Paul Christophe Otto. The passenger has been identified as 47-year-old Jillian Jeanette Thompson. Both of their conditions are still believed to be with non-life threatening injuries. ---------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Just after noon Wednesday,...
lakesarearadio.net
Despite Pushback Becker County Approves 3,000-pig Feedlot
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – This week, Becker County advanced a large-scale hog feedlot project. Opponents argued such operations are not what rural communities want, and worry corporate agriculture has too much of an advantage in getting approval. The 3,000-pig feedlot in Spring Creek Township was approved by the Becker...
battlelakereview.com
Col. Rankin To Speak At Hero Day
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Grant County’s Third Annual Hero Day is Saturday, September 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hoffman Square in Hoffman. Grant County Board of Commissioners proclaimed this day as Hero Day!. See The Review for more info.
kvrr.com
Fire breaks out at Wadena home twice in less than 12 hours
WADENA, Minn. (KVRR) – Firefighters fight flames at a Wadena home twice in around 11 hours. The first call came in Monday around 4:15 PM on the 10000 block of Mohawk Street. The Wadena Fire Department says crews saw flames coming out of an attached garage. Firefighters were able to get the flames out before they spread to the home.
DL-Online
Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app
DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
