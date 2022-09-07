Tampa Bay Area 9/11 Tributes Near You This Weekend. We ALL remember. Well. Those of us old enough. We remember exactly where we were when we saw the news, or heard on the radio. “A Plane has crashed in to one of the twin towers.” My older brother was in one of those towers. Escaped unharmed, I guess you could say. But, will never forget that day. He was forever changed that day. We had a cousin taking a test in one of the towers also. He was on a bottom floor, and like so many others, just started running. Both men were in different places but shared experience of running in smoke, debris, noise, and confusion. While running away they heard more airplanes. Many were thinking the additional planes would start attacking them. Who knew? Never forget that day. Would you? See a few of the events in The Bay Area below paying tribute and remembering the heroes, and innocent victims. Wanted do share a few of the Tributes Near You, and below that, you’ll see a bunch more in the bay area.

