Listen To Win Tickets To See Luke Combs In Tampa
99.5 QYK is excited to announce that Luke Combs is making his way to Tampa with his WORLD TOUR at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, July 8th and 99.5 QYK wants to send you!. Tune in each weekday to the Morning Krewe in the 8am HOUR and again with Travis Daily in the 5pm HOUR for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Luke Combs and special guests Riley Green and Lainey Wilson.
How To Win Tickets To The 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull
The 7th Annual 99.5 QYK Guitar Pull presented by Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group, is back at Mahaffey Theater on Sunday, November 6th!. Just the stars and their acoustic guitars on stage at The Mahaffey Theater. Witness some of your favorite Country Music hitmakers playing acoustically together, swapping stories on stage, and enjoying a truly unforgettable night!
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean to visit Orlando, Tampa in March
ORLANDO, Fla. — Country music entertainer Blake Shelton’s Back to the Honky Tonk Tour will make stops in Orlando and Tampa in March. Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk Tour is coming to Florida in the spring. He will perform in Tampa on March 3 and in...
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Florida (Unique and Fun Stays!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Florida is famous for its theme parks where you can feel like a kid again. Instead of staying in a hotel during your visit to the Sunshine State, try something different. Florida has plenty of treehouses where you can book your stay.
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine Amphitheatre to be run by nonprofit. What that means for the popular venue
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A big change is coming for the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, but you might not notice if you see a show. At least right away. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to transition management of the popular outdoor music venue from the county to a local nonprofit.
WATCH: Man catches nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in Florida
A fisherman caught a nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in a Miami pond.
New Tampa Rays Hat The First Of It’s Kind
I got an exclusive look at Fresh Rag’s new hat release, the “Trop Pack.”. Pinellas Park store, Fresh Rags has been on a tear, dropping some FIRE fitted caps, & the latest one, is the 1st of its kind. Never ever, has the Tropicana Field logo, ever been...
A Florida Hooters Girl Shares The Wildest Things That Happen At Work & How Much She Makes
A server who works at Hooters has gained 169.8K followers on TikTok for sharing her journey at the restaurant chain in Florida. The Hooters girl, the official name given by the company to their employees, posts videos that gain millions of views from how much she makes in a shift to Hooters competitions and even wild stories on the job.
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
In Honor of 9/11 Christina Honors Marine And Law Enforcement Husband
In honor on 9/11 Christina honors her marine and law enforcement husband for First Responder Friday this week. Firstly, Christina’s husband, Matt, served in the Marines and the Air Force before he became a police officer. He was a police officer in Memphis and is not a member of the Tampa Police Department.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you are lucky to live in Florida or you simply love spending your holidays there then you should keep on reading because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. Pair that with an amazing atmosphere and you get a restaurant that is a great choice for both a casual meal with some friends or family members and a special occasion. Are you curious to see what made it on the list?
Opinion: The Worst Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a wonderful state with an awesome culture and gorgeous scenery, but despite all these, it also has its fair share of not-so-pleasant cities to live in. Let's look into some of the worst cities in Florida. If you are planning to move into this state anytime soon, consider this as a guide.
Morning Krewe Pays Off High School Football Bets
Friday Night Lights is going down in Tampa Bay! The Morning Krewe will pick a High School Football Match up each week and make a bet! Loser has to pay off their bet live on the air Monday Mornings at 7:50a. Week 3 – Friday, September 9th – Zephyrhills vs....
On This Day, Sept. 9: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida
On Sept. 9, 2017, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida, leaving millions without power. The Category 5 storm was blamed for more than 130 deaths.
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa Woman
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was at Panama City Beach early on Sunday morning. Myers has...
Tampa Bay Area 9/11 Tributes Near You This Weekend
Tampa Bay Area 9/11 Tributes Near You This Weekend. We ALL remember. Well. Those of us old enough. We remember exactly where we were when we saw the news, or heard on the radio. “A Plane has crashed in to one of the twin towers.” My older brother was in one of those towers. Escaped unharmed, I guess you could say. But, will never forget that day. He was forever changed that day. We had a cousin taking a test in one of the towers also. He was on a bottom floor, and like so many others, just started running. Both men were in different places but shared experience of running in smoke, debris, noise, and confusion. While running away they heard more airplanes. Many were thinking the additional planes would start attacking them. Who knew? Never forget that day. Would you? See a few of the events in The Bay Area below paying tribute and remembering the heroes, and innocent victims. Wanted do share a few of the Tributes Near You, and below that, you’ll see a bunch more in the bay area.
Drone pilot spots shark off Dunedin Causeway
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A drone pilot recently filmed a video of a shark off the Dunedin Causeway.
Naples man Harold Schaller turns 106 Wednesday
In 1916, bread cost around seven cents per loaf, the light switch was invented and a man who calls Naples home was born on Sept. 7. 106-year-old Harold Schaller gave a pretty straightforward answer to a frequent question: What’s the secret to a long life?. “Don’t die,” Schaller said....
Comments / 8