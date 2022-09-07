ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Chasse, LA

WWL-AMFM

Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting

An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
THIBODAUX, LA
fox8live.com

Man accused of fondling student on Tulane’s campus arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of fondling a Tulane University student on campus last week has been arrested and booked with a sex offense, authorities said Monday (Sept. 12). Gregory McCrary, 24, was booked with misdemeanor sexual battery, criminal trespass and a probation violation in connection with an...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”

