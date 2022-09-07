Read full article on original website
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Suspect surrenders in St. Tammany shooting
An 18-year-old Slidell man surrendered to St. Tammany Parish authorities for a shooting last week that wounded a man. Keith Cotton turned himself in Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
38-Year-Old Charles Garrett Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Orleans Parish (New Orleans, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Orleans Parish that claimed a life. Charles Garrett, 38, was killed after hitting a concrete traffic barrier. According to the police, a 2019 Cadillac CTS driven by [..]
NOPD: Suspect in August homicide, identified and arrested Monday
On Wednesday, August 24, the NOPD says they responded to a scene in the 2800 block of Comus Court
15-year-old shot and killed in Thibodaux, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left a 15-year-old dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The juvenile was taken to hospital where he later died. Police say the incident...
Caught on camera: Teacher from L.B. Landry High assaulted by student, NOPD investigating encounter
An altercation between a student and teacher at L. B. Landry High School is raising concerns. It is the latest of several fights at the school caught on video. The substitute teacher who captured the incident tells WDSU something more needs to be done to protect teachers and staff members at the school.
Deputy injured, woman arrested, after chase from Westbank to Poydras St.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says one of his deputies is recovering after a chase that began on Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey and ended at Poydras and S. Galvez streets.
6 wrecked vehicles as JP deputies chase suspect over CCC into New Orleans
Jefferson Parish deputies engaged in a chase of a suspect wanted in New Orleans Monday afternoon. The chase ended with six wrecked cars.
Man accused of fondling student on Tulane’s campus arrested
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of fondling a Tulane University student on campus last week has been arrested and booked with a sex offense, authorities said Monday (Sept. 12). Gregory McCrary, 24, was booked with misdemeanor sexual battery, criminal trespass and a probation violation in connection with an...
U.S. Marshals recover 14 missing endangered children in New Orleans metro area
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation "Summer Knights" announced they recovered 14 missing endangered children in the New Orleans metro area between April 30, 2022, and August 31, 2022. "I am very proud of the results...
Deputies search for Slidell man accused of attempted second-degree murder
Deputies say that the victims girlfriend was inside Cotton's vehicle at the time of the incident.
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond on attempted murder and gun charges
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning. Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets. Police found one car with bullet holes, but there...
New Orleans police found 86-year-old reported missing after reportedly leaving state with husband
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has found the missing 86-year-old woman. There is no update on her condition. Adis Smith was reported missing after leaving her home in a white Cadillac Escalade SUV with her husband on Aug. 23 around 4:30 p.m. The person who reported...
NOPD investigating third shooting of the day
The latest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Hoffman Triangle and landed one person in the hospital. It’s the third shooting the NOPD has worked today.
Man shot, killed in Algiers near Westbend Parkway
The NOPD says they responded to the scene at the corner of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway.
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NOPD: One dead in Westbank shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesman says the victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The case remains under investigation.
Victim’s condition unknown after Gentilly shooting Sunday
According to the New Orleans Police Department the incident happened in the 5000 block Lakeshore Dr.
Man accused of shooting up Pontchartrain Park church is former NOPD sergeant and disabled veteran, NOLA.com reports
A Pontchartrain Park resident accused of shooting up the Bethany United Methodist Church on Mendez Street on Friday morning (Sept. 9) is a disabled veteran and former New Orleans police sergeant, Missy Wilkinson reports on NOLA.com. No one was inured in the incident. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Joey Connelly,...
