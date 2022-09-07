Read full article on original website
x95radio.com
Unrelated incidents result in lockdown at three Centralia schools
CENTRALIA –Multiple Centralia schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after two unrelated incidents were reported near the schools’ grounds. According to police, around 11:40 a.m. Thursday morning, Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building were placed on lockdown after a resident in the 1200 block of South Lincoln reported seeing a rifle sitting on her porch.
Tanker truck carrying corn syrup crashes on I-57
FRANKLIN COUNTY — Illinois State Police responded to mile marker 67 on southbound Interstate 57 in Franklin County around 2:20 Thursday morning for a semi crash. According to a preliminary report from ISP, a semi with a tanker trailer struck a concrete barrier causing the driver to lose control and roll over, blocking all southbound lanes. The tanker trailer was loaded with 53,500 pounds of of high fructose corn syrup.
Salem police investigating stabbing, large fight
SALEM — A Thursday night stabbing in downtown Salem is under investigation. According to Salem police, around 9:57 p.m. Thursday night, Salem Township Hospital notified them a stabbing victim had come to their emergency room for treatment. The 32-year-old Iuka man was reportedly stabbed in his arm. He was...
Vernon woman charged in connection with recent cattle theft
MARION COUNTY — A 46-year-old Vernon woman has been arrested in connection with the theft last month of nearly 70 head of cattle from a field in rural Vernon. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Wamac police arrested Misty Potergois Thursday knowing the sheriff’s office was looking for her in connection with the case.
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 36-year-old Brianne Deason of West Frankfort was arrested Wednesday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a Probation Violation & Violation of Bail Bond. 29-year-old...
Ewing man arrested after grade school placed on lockdown
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A rural Ewing man was arrested and charged with Felony Disorderly Conduct after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 8:10 Friday morning from an Ewing Grade School employee saying there was an issue at the school and that a lockdown had been initiated.
Mt. Vernon man sentenced as armed habitual criminal
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 33-year-old Mt. Vernon man was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson County Court to 15 years in prison after he earlier pleaded guilty to being an armed habitual criminal. Demario Bell was arrested last November after the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Joint Narcotics Unit...
Alma man sentenced to more than 15 years on federal meth, weapons charges
EAST ST. LOUIS — A 46-year-old Alma man has been sentenced this week to almost 16 years in federal prison after he earlier pleaded guilty to all counts from an indictment charging him with drug and weapons charges. John M. Doyle was sentenced Tuesday in East St. Louis Federal...
