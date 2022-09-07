Read full article on original website
COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels
Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials. Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level...
Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon
FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Corn tar spot spreads to western Missouri
Corn tar spot has expanded its footprint to northwest Missouri this season. University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management Coordinator Mandy Bish tells Brownfield in previous years tar spot had been found in the northeast quarter of the state, but earlier this month it was confirmed further west in Holt County, with another report in Carroll County.
Much cooler air on the move across the northern, central Plains; mild & dry across the Corn Belt
Across the Corn Belt, cooler air and scattered showers trail a cold front stretching from Wisconsin to Nebraska. Across the remainder of the Midwest, warm, sunny weather is ideal for corn and soybean maturation. On the Plains, showery, significantly cooler air has overspread the northwestern half of the region, where...
No harvest to speak of yet in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending September 4, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.6 degrees, 0.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.36 inches, 0.57 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 21 percent short, 66...
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: IDES audit reveals series of deficiencies
The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) struggled to keep up with the large number of Illinoisans in need of unemployment assistance during the pandemic. Applicants had extremely long wait times, Illinoisans who were not unemployed discovered that fraudulent applications had been filed in their names, and identity thieves and other crooks stole as much as $2 billion from the program meant to help those who lost their jobs and needed the help. My office received more calls in 2021 about the unemployment programs than any other issue.
When could it snow in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55
Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Illinois’ First Offshore Wind Farm Proposed For Southeast Side, And Residents Want Jobs To Go To Locals
SOUTH CHICAGO — An offshore wind farm being proposed for the Southeast Side would be the first in the state — and possibly on the Great Lakes — but residents want to make sure it actually benefits the community before moving forward. State Rep. Marcus Evans Jr....
Illinois set to eliminate cash bail system
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Check presentation...
HPAI found in two Ohio counties
Two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza have been detected in Ohio. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says the outbreak in a commercial flock in Defiance County affected 3 million table egg laying hens. The backyard flock in Ashland County involved 640 non-poultry birds. The samples were...
Small meat and poultry processors awarded funding to grow
Six meat processors have been awarded $1.2 million to expand operations in Michigan. Several of the businesses receiving funding say they’ve grown up to 50 percent recently and need equipment upgrades to support increasing demand. USDA’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant helps processors become federally inspected or operate...
Iowa to scale up soil health efforts
Iowa continues to promote soil health practices that improve water quality. State Ag Secretary Mike Naig says they started the initiative six years ago. “You look at the fact that before the Nutrient Reduction Strategy, we’re talking maybe 10,000 acres of cover crops. Today, we’re pushing three million acres.”
Wet period is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and Friday before it turns wet. Once patchy dense fog dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will push highs to around 80°. It turns a little more humid Friday with highs in the low-80s. As we head into the weekend,...
Darren Bailey shares Facebook video blaming Illinois issues on Gov. Pritzker
(The Center Square) – Republican Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey posted a video on his campaign Facebook page blaming incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker for issues related to crime, education and taxes. Bailey said that if elected, he would undo the things Pritzker has done while he’s been in office....
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
This Illinois County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
