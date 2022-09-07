ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wjol.com

Illinois’ Income and Property Tax Rebates Coming Soon

FILE - Gov. J.B. Pritzker defends his plan to offer election-year tax relief to consumers on groceries, gasoline and property in this Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 photo. Rebates or cash payments are being proposed in California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and elsewhere as states are flush with cash and Americans are facing the highest inflation in four decades. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot spreads to western Missouri

Corn tar spot has expanded its footprint to northwest Missouri this season. University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management Coordinator Mandy Bish tells Brownfield in previous years tar spot had been found in the northeast quarter of the state, but earlier this month it was confirmed further west in Holt County, with another report in Carroll County.
MISSOURI STATE
wjbc.com

No harvest to speak of yet in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.5 days suitable for field work during the week ending September 4, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 72.6 degrees, 0.9 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 1.36 inches, 0.57 inches above normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 9 percent very short, 21 percent short, 66...
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: IDES audit reveals series of deficiencies

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) struggled to keep up with the large number of Illinoisans in need of unemployment assistance during the pandemic. Applicants had extremely long wait times, Illinoisans who were not unemployed discovered that fraudulent applications had been filed in their names, and identity thieves and other crooks stole as much as $2 billion from the program meant to help those who lost their jobs and needed the help. My office received more calls in 2021 about the unemployment programs than any other issue.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois set to eliminate cash bail system

The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at Anna Fire Department for HeroFund Giving Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Check presentation...
ILLINOIS STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

HPAI found in two Ohio counties

Two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza have been detected in Ohio. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says the outbreak in a commercial flock in Defiance County affected 3 million table egg laying hens. The backyard flock in Ashland County involved 640 non-poultry birds. The samples were...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
voiceofmuscatine.com

Small meat and poultry processors awarded funding to grow

Six meat processors have been awarded $1.2 million to expand operations in Michigan. Several of the businesses receiving funding say they’ve grown up to 50 percent recently and need equipment upgrades to support increasing demand. USDA’s Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant helps processors become federally inspected or operate...
MICHIGAN STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa to scale up soil health efforts

Iowa continues to promote soil health practices that improve water quality. State Ag Secretary Mike Naig says they started the initiative six years ago. “You look at the fact that before the Nutrient Reduction Strategy, we’re talking maybe 10,000 acres of cover crops. Today, we’re pushing three million acres.”
IOWA STATE
WAND TV

Wet period is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy plenty of sunshine today and Friday before it turns wet. Once patchy dense fog dissipates Thursday morning, sunshine will push highs to around 80°. It turns a little more humid Friday with highs in the low-80s. As we head into the weekend,...
ENVIRONMENT
kanecountyconnects.com

Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12

Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
KANE COUNTY, IL

