SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club's roster for the Carolina Hurricanes-hosted Prospect Showcase in Morrisville, N.C. and Raleigh, N.C. from Sept. 16-19. Florida's 26-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Prospect Showcase roster.
As we navigate higher prices for everything from school supplies to groceries, the cost of entertaining ourselves has also gone up. Each week we will take a look at some of the deals to be found and highlight things happening around the Tampa Bay area that won’t break the bank.
Here’s how action went down with Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando teams this week. Hernando 21, Citrus 14 (OT) Cambridge Christian 17, Community School of Naples 13. Leto 19, Freedom 12. *******. Keswick Christian at Moore Haven, 7. St. Petersburg Catholic at Oviedo Master’s Academy, 7:30. Central at...
This week started blazing hot and fairly dry, but forecasters say it could end on a cooler note as much higher rain chances arrive in the Tampa Bay area starting Thursday. Rounds of showers and some thunderstorms are likely to begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday, according to Paul Close, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office.
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are offering $9 tickets and reduced prices on some concession items and parking during the final 10-game homestand under a “Push for the Postseason” program announced Thursday. For the games against the Rangers (Sept. 16-18), Astros (Sept. 19-21) and Blue Jays (Sept....
