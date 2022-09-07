ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Florida Panthers Announce 2022 Prospect Showcase Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club's roster for the Carolina Hurricanes-hosted Prospect Showcase in Morrisville, N.C. and Raleigh, N.C. from Sept. 16-19. Florida's 26-man roster for the prospect showcase consists of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Click HERE for a PDF of the Panthers Prospect Showcase roster.
Tampa Bay Times

High school football scores, Week 3 in Tampa Bay

Here’s how action went down with Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando teams this week. Hernando 21, Citrus 14 (OT) Cambridge Christian 17, Community School of Naples 13. Leto 19, Freedom 12. *******. Keswick Christian at Moore Haven, 7. St. Petersburg Catholic at Oviedo Master’s Academy, 7:30. Central at...
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay is poised for a very rainy end of the week, forecasters say

This week started blazing hot and fairly dry, but forecasters say it could end on a cooler note as much higher rain chances arrive in the Tampa Bay area starting Thursday. Rounds of showers and some thunderstorms are likely to begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday, according to Paul Close, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office.
Tampa, FL

