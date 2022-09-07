ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Connecting consumers to food and agriculture

An annual event at the Indiana State Fair helps connect consumers with the story of food and agriculture. During Taste From Indiana Farms, sponsored by the Indiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, volunteers distributed prepackaged food samples and discussed the work farmers do to grow food. …
INDIANA STATE
HPAI found in two Ohio counties

Two cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza have been detected in Ohio. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says the outbreak in a commercial flock in Defiance County affected 3 million table egg laying hens. The backyard flock in Ashland County involved 640 non-poultry birds. The samples were...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Corn tar spot spreads to western Missouri

Corn tar spot has expanded its footprint to northwest Missouri this season. University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management Coordinator Mandy Bish tells Brownfield in previous years tar spot had been found in the northeast quarter of the state, but earlier this month it was confirmed further west in Holt County, with another report in Carroll County.
MISSOURI STATE
New Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board members selected

Three new members are now serving on the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board. Kevin Bork from Grand Marsh now represents District 3, which includes Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Jonathon Gibbs from Fox Lake is the District 4 representative serving Columbia, Dodge, Fond du...
WISCONSIN STATE
Farmers continue scouting for corn rootworm

An agronomist says corn rootworm has been an issue in parts of Iowa this growing season. Meaghan Anderson is with Iowa State University. “In central Iowa they were not generally as bad – especially the westerns – as they were last year,” she said. “But we are still finding these pockets of problematic rootworm beetles, in particular the northerns are showing up even in some rotated acres.”
IOWA STATE

