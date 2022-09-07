An agronomist says corn rootworm has been an issue in parts of Iowa this growing season. Meaghan Anderson is with Iowa State University. “In central Iowa they were not generally as bad – especially the westerns – as they were last year,” she said. “But we are still finding these pockets of problematic rootworm beetles, in particular the northerns are showing up even in some rotated acres.”

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO