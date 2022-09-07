ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southseattleemerald.com

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute Celebrates 50 Years of Black Arts

This Saturday, Sept. 10, the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (LHPAI) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a block party from 1 to 5 p.m. LHPAI’s 50th Anniversary Block Party will include food trucks and acts, including its own Teen Summer Musical, spoken word artist Arami Walker, and music from Black Stax and DJ Yaddy. The mayor and City Council will also be in attendance. But most importantly, it is an opportunity to gather with neighbors and community members.
SEATTLE, WA
queenannenews.com

Live Aloha Hawaiian cultural festival this weekend

Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha...
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Rapper Making Television Debut

Travis Thompson is making his television debut. Tonight, Sept. 7, the Burien-based rapper is appearing on Reservation Dogs, an acclaimed FX comedy following a quartet of Indigenous teenagers navigating life in rural Oklahoma. The show, which is co-executive produced by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), is notable for being the first series to have an almost entirely Native ensemble, crew, and writers’ room.
BURIEN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
City
Seatac, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Society
City
Des Moines, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
washington.edu

Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told

In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022

Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
waterlandblog.com

After 46 years, Burien’s King Wha Restaurant will be closing Oct. 3

Sadly, after serving Burien residents great Chinese food for 46 years, King Wha Restaurant announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 that they will be closing their business on Oct. 3, 2022. This popular restaurant operated by the Yu family and located at 605 SW 152nd Street has been serving the...
BURIEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Music#Black Music#Music Festival#Rock Music#Local Life#Punk Music#Entertain#Linus Music#Localevent#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pacific Northwest
parentmap.com

Pagliacci Pizza’s Free Slice Day at Its Newest Location

Family-favorite Pagliacci Pizza is a mainstay in many a household's dinner rotation. Putting food on the table is a never-ending task, so when the Seattle-area favorite offers up free slices, we are 100-percent on board. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Pagliacci will hand out free slices — two...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings

We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
SEATTLE, WA
102.7 KORD

Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back

Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale

An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
MyNorthwest

Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters

Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes

I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy