Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO