Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Related
southseattleemerald.com
Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute Celebrates 50 Years of Black Arts
This Saturday, Sept. 10, the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (LHPAI) will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a block party from 1 to 5 p.m. LHPAI’s 50th Anniversary Block Party will include food trucks and acts, including its own Teen Summer Musical, spoken word artist Arami Walker, and music from Black Stax and DJ Yaddy. The mayor and City Council will also be in attendance. But most importantly, it is an opportunity to gather with neighbors and community members.
queenannenews.com
Live Aloha Hawaiian cultural festival this weekend
Seattle Center Festál will host the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The festival is family-oriented, free and open to the public. Following an opening ceremony, Live Aloha...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
southsoundmag.com
Local Rapper Making Television Debut
Travis Thompson is making his television debut. Tonight, Sept. 7, the Burien-based rapper is appearing on Reservation Dogs, an acclaimed FX comedy following a quartet of Indigenous teenagers navigating life in rural Oklahoma. The show, which is co-executive produced by Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok), is notable for being the first series to have an almost entirely Native ensemble, crew, and writers’ room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
Seattle Bar Among The 50 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its 2022 list of the '50 Best New Restaurants.'
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
'We want to keep Pattison's the way that it is:' Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The iconic indoor roller skating rink in Federal Way, known for the Olympic speed skaters who trained there, is getting new owners. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Since being put...
RELATED PEOPLE
KING-5
Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
Many have worried Pattison's West would be redeveloped, but El Centro de la Raza tells KING 5 that won't happen. Although, it will have to get a new name.
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
waterlandblog.com
After 46 years, Burien’s King Wha Restaurant will be closing Oct. 3
Sadly, after serving Burien residents great Chinese food for 46 years, King Wha Restaurant announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 that they will be closing their business on Oct. 3, 2022. This popular restaurant operated by the Yu family and located at 605 SW 152nd Street has been serving the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
parentmap.com
Pagliacci Pizza’s Free Slice Day at Its Newest Location
Family-favorite Pagliacci Pizza is a mainstay in many a household's dinner rotation. Putting food on the table is a never-ending task, so when the Seattle-area favorite offers up free slices, we are 100-percent on board. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Pagliacci will hand out free slices — two...
seattlemet.com
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back
Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
425magazine.com
Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale
An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
Kent, Federal Way, Renton crack top 20 in list of nation’s most culturally diverse cities
(The Center Square) – Nine Washington state cities made personal finance website WalletHub’s list of "2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in America," with three cracking the top 20. In a report released on Wednesday, WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across...
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes
I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
Comments / 3