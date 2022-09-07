Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Christian Wood Reveals What Derrick Rose Told Him When They Were On The Pistons
Christian Wood sent out a tweet sharing what Derrick Rose told him while they were both on the Detroit Pistons. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks and Rose is on the New York Knicks.
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
NBA・
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum
(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Why Miami Heat Would Consider Taking A Gamble On Russell Westbrook: "Miami Believes They Can Rehabilitate Anyone"
The Los Angeles Lakers look ready to head into the 2022-23 season with Russell Westbrook on the team as deals to unload him have involved too many future assets for the Lakers. If they could have dealt him for cheaper, they would have. So far, this hasn't been the case.
Report Suggests Russell Westbrook A Good Fit For The Miami Heat
League execs and scouts think the Heat still have a chance at Westbrook
Former Nuggets Star Working Out For The Warriors This Week
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, former Denver Nuggets star Kenneth Faried will work out for the Golden State Warriors this week.
Pistons Unveil Killer Statement Uniforms
The Pistons now have some really cool options when it comes to uniforms for the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Isn’t Convinced About The Knicks
The New York Knicks are hoping that the upcoming NBA season looks very different than the last one. There were many people who expected the team to storm through the Eastern Conference last season but that didn’t end up happening and the Knicks actually missed the playoffs entirely. This...
How did Hall of Fame point guard Dave Bing end up retiring a Boston Celtic?
Who is Dave Bing, how did he end up on the Boston Celtics? A native of Washington, D.C., Bing played his college ball for Syracuse University and was drafted with the second pick of the 1966 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Bing started his NBA career playing in a city he would one day be elected the mayor of as a candidate of the Democratic Party many years later.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls 2022-23 Player Profile: Tony Bradley
Like it or not, Tony Bradley is still with the Chicago Bulls. While his play might’ve left much to be desired last season, Bradley was not about to leave $2 million on the table this summer. And so, barring any last-minute tweaks to the roster, the 24-year-old’s tenure with the Bulls lives to see another day.
Jeanie Buss Wants to See LeBron James Retire With Lakers
She discussed her hope for the rest of the King’s career on “The Crossover” podcast.
On the Prowl Ep. 7: Panthers vs Browns Preview, Keys to the Game, What to Expect + More
Another episode of On the Prowl has been released.
BREAKING: Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Chicago Bulls are signing Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.
LOOK: Spartans reveal a new helmet with uniforms for Akron game
Michigan State will have new lids this week against the Zips!
Yardbarker
Jamorko Pickett News
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly signed Chandler Vaudrin and Jamorko Pickett to training camp deals as the start of the 2022-23 season approaches. Detroit Pistons News / Detroit Bad Boys / August 20, 2021. With the recent news that Jamorko Pickett got an Exhibit 10 contract from the Detroit Pistons,...
Yardbarker
Hakeem Olajuwon Said The Rockets Always Double And Triple-Teamed Michael Jordan When He Was In The Post: "Michael Was A Genius On The Low Block. He Really Did Jump First And Decide In The Air."
Michael Jordan's game is perhaps the most well-rounded one the NBA has ever seen. Barring three-point shooting, which can be accounted for by the era he played in, MJ was a master of nearly every aspect of the game. His defense was legendary, he could clamp up anyone. And Jordan was an offensive juggernaut, a combination of skill and athleticism, taking it to the basket with ease and pulling up to drain shots from the midrange.
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Browns
The All Panthers staff makes picks for the season opener.
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Claps Back At People Who Say He Couldn't Play In NBA Today: "I'm Already Playing. My Name Is Giannis Antetokounmpo."
Shaquille O'Neal is hands down one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. Shaq's biggest asset was using his sheer power to dominate opponents close to the hoop. While Shaq never really had a good jump shot, he didn't need it. For starters, he came to the...
NBA・
