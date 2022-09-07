ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

For The Culture: Telfar’s Taking Over Rainbow In Brooklyn For A Huge Sale

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
Cassius
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edtCv_0hlwaFTy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qt0Pi_0hlwaFTy00

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

I f you didn’t believe it before, Telfar is truly for the culture.

The NY-based brand, run by Telfar Clemens , once again proves that he’s aiming to create a brand accessible for anyone, regardless of class.

Telfar’s now decided to overhaul the Rainbow store in Brooklyn on 493 Fulton Street to give consumers a chance to cop any of the dozens of bags they’ve dropped. The pop is going on for just one day, this Sunday, September 11.

Rainbow is an affordable store headquartered in Brooklyn’s East New York and now has over 1300 stores that have become staples for teens when it comes to back-to-school shopping.

“THIS SUNDAY WE TAKING OVER THE RAINBOW SHOP IN DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN + FILLING IT WITH THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS OF BAGS: EVERY SIZE, EVERY COLOR— ONE DAY ONLY, FIRST COME FIRST SERVE!” reads the tweet of the announcement.

There was also a video attached that only lasted 9 seconds that shows an illuminated Rainbow sign followed by the sounds and views of a crowd rushing into a store as the security gates lift.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @telfarglobal

An extended clip was posted on the brand’s Instagram page with people showing off their Telfars and a caption that reveals the line forms at 3 pm, you can buy any size bag you want while in line, the doors are only open from  5:30 – 7:30 pm, and that once the doors open you can grab the color you want.

The Rainbow takeover will likely cause a frenzy, so the post also lists rules to minimize the chaos and clearly identifies what will be available.

• DON’T HURT ANYONE. DO GET YOUR BAG.
• SHOPPING BAGS ONLY. No circle bags, no duffle bags, no collab bags— sorry!
• The event is hosted by Telfar and the TELFAR TV hosts — it will be filmed so if you don’t want to be on TV this is not for you.
• ALL MAJOR CREDIT + DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED OR PAY IN 4 WITH @KLARNA
* 5 bag limit per customer
* NO CASH
* All sales are final

Twitter is loving the cultural relevance of the two brands connecting and is on board and ready.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Black Owned Restaurants Brooklyn NY (Too Much Great Food!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re taking a trip to New York City, prepare yourself for an onslaught of culinary delight. The city can be overwhelming the first time you’re there, and you can find an endless number of spots to choose from for a meal. If you are looking to support Black business owners while getting your foodie fix, you’ve come to the right place.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Luna Park’s Newest Roller Coaster, Tony’s Express, Is Now Open

Coney Island’s Luna Park has welcomed its eighth roller coaster called Tony’s Express, as of today, Friday, September 9th. The new family-friendly roller coaster spans across 1200 feet of twisting track that travels around the upcoming bespoke log flume, Leti’s Treasure, at a speed of more than 30 mph. Tony’s Express honors the rich history of Coney Island by mirroring the vehicle design of America’s first-ever roller coaster, the Switchback Railway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store

Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Tenants blast deplorable conditions at Harlem apartments

NEW YORK -- Once a grand building, the first of its kind in Harlem, it is now last in the eyes of area residents.On Friday, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to tenants who say it has been neglected it for years, and is now in squalor.Before you even enter the apartment building at 2034 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., you can see the first problem. Resident Chris Noel, who gets around in a wheelchair, said not only is the door not accessible, it doesn't lock."With the front door being broken, anyone can just walk in and do anything," Noel said.And as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Brooklyn#Over The Rainbow#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Fulton St
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
evgrieve.com

The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)

The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Dog spotted walking on ledge of Manhattan building

A dog was spotted walking along the ledge of a building on Canal Street in Manhattan. Video of the dog shows crowds gathering to try and help the furry friend. Thankfully, their assistance wasn't needed, as the dog was able to make it back in the building safely.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees

If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Death of Bronx local legend leaves behind century-old sport shop

Moe Stein, the late owner of Frank’s Sport Shop, is described as a Bronx legend by locals, and his passing has left behind decades of memories. The sports shop has been open for over 100 years now. Frank, the store namesake, was the father of Moe Stein. Many of...
BRONX, NY
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy