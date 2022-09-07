This Is Washington's Best Chicken Sandwich

Photo: Getty Images

Fried chicken is popular comfort food in the United States. Slap a crispy chicken breast between two slices of bread and some yummy ingredients, and it's a whole new experience.

Fast food joints popularized chicken sandwiches, but some restaurants and eateries have their own approach . Some spice up the breading, while others add some unexpected fixings to their sandwich. These bites can be so delicious that both locals and tourists are flocking to the restaurant. Just don't forget the fries!

With so many places serving chicken sandwiches, LoveFood set out to find the best one in every state.

You can grab Washington's best chicken sandwich from Ma'ono ! Here's why writers chose this restaurant's amazing offering:

"With a few locations in Seattle, Ma'ono is run by James Beard Award-winner and Hawaii native Mark Fuller. He draws in throngs of adoring customers with his brined, buttermilk-soaked, umami-spiced, twice-fried chicken sandwich. The chicken is spiced to your preference, from 'naked' to generously seasoned with Carolina reaper and ghost peppers, and served on a Hawaiian bun with daikon pickles, kewpie mayo, and iceberg lettuce."

Visit Ma'ono's website for all their locations. They're available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery.

