Fox 59
The City Moms: fall bucket list ideas for families
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is in the air, ya’ll. The City Moms Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmeyer shares four of her must-do fall events for families in Central Indiana. Indy Parks hayrides — These don’t get widely promoted, so a lot of people don’t know they exist. Eagle Creek park and Southeastway Park offer package deals until November that include three hours of shelter or picnic area use, a wagon ride or tractor-pulled hayride and a bonfire. The cost for three hours is $175 at Eagle Creek and starts at $110 at Southeastway. However, wagons seat about 25 people so you can split the cost among a large group.
Fox 59
Stunning & unique local cookies
INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of Sweet Cheeks Cookie Co., Rajean Chastain, shares the wide variety of delicious and unique cookies she offers. Her cookies taste as incredible as they look and Rajean makes an array of cookies to suit everyone’s cookie needs!. To learn more about Sweet Cheeks Cookie...
Fox 59
Get your home ready for fall with Twisted Wick Candles
NASHVILLE, Ind. – Looking for ways to get your home ready for fall?. Twisted Wick Candles is a local company owned by Jodi and Rich Scheve, focusing on making hand-poured soy candles, soaps and more. The business is a family affair, with sons Richie and Jude also getting in...
Fox 59
Locally-made, plant-based skincare at Binford Farmers Market
INDIANAPOLIS — Tracy Land started her natural, plant-based skincare line 13 years ago because she had sensitive skin and had been diagnosed with rosacea. Land, owner and maker of Frangipani Body Products, visited the show Friday to talk about the benefits of natural, plant-based products for cleansing, treating blemishes, moisturizing, controlling redness and more.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Meet the IMPD Mounted Patrol Unit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit and the horses helping to protect Indianapolis.
Fox 59
IACS rolling out ‘preventing euthanasia list’ in hopes of clearing kennel space
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy and adoptable dogs. IACS, when close to capacity, is forced to create an “at-risk” list, which details the animals who are most at risk. “The at-risk list...
Fox 59
Broad Ripple Bonsai gives us the scoop on these tiny trees
INDIANAPOLIS — Small trees, big energy: That’s what some people like to say about Japanese Bonsais. Or, if you’re a fan of “Karate Kid,” you might just think of Mr. Miyagi. Sam Laden, owner of Broad Ripple Bonsai, shared some interesting facts about bonsai trees....
WISH-TV
Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than...
Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
Fox 59
MTV edition of Lyrical Lightning!
INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is MTV music video hits. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes...
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
readthereporter.com
The world is a little brighter now
A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
Fox 59
Great Cycle Challenge supports kids with cancer
INDIANAPOLIS – East District Community Prosecutor Dirk Cushing is taking on a massive challenge to raise awareness and money for children battling cancer. Dirk is participating in the “Great Cycle Challenge,” and has pledged to cycle 1000 miles this month in honor of two local boys, Lucas and Samuel.
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.
Fox 59
Just bring your feet to Grape Stomp at Daniel’s Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville, near the Geist area, is hosting its annual Grape Stomp on Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. Winemaker Blake Trobaugh dropped by the show Thursday to tell us all about the event and let Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt try some grape stomping. (This is actually their second time doing it, so they’re pretty much professional — or so they think.)
Fox 59
Chef Terry’s Subway franchise gives young people job opportunities
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony started out his career as a sandwich artist, so these days, in addition to running The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy, he owns a Subway franchise. For Friday’s Terry on the Block segment, he brought along Vanessa Phillis from the store at...
Fox 59
Indiana man with terminal cancer kayaking 66 miles to save future cancer patients
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For a Columbus, Indiana man, life, family, and reflection are important more now than ever. Toby Stigdon was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021 when he noticed it hurt to swallow on one side of his throat. Stigdon’s doctor sent him immediately to an ENT.
Original 'Curly Dog' returns to Edinburgh decades after it was introduced
EDINBURGH, Ind. — This is not a story about a sandwich. This is a story about an Edinburgh family. But since we mentioned the sandwich, let us tell you what goes into making an original Curly Dog. Edinburgh’s famous sandwich is a foot-long, all-beef hot dog, sliced 15 times,...
Fox 59
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. Increasing mental health awareness for communities …. Increasing mental health awareness. Weekend festivities ahead of Colts opener. Daily 3...
