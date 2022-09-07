ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Fox 59

The City Moms: fall bucket list ideas for families

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is in the air, ya'll. The City Moms Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmeyer shares four of her must-do fall events for families in Central Indiana. Indy Parks hayrides — These don't get widely promoted, so a lot of people don't know they exist. Eagle Creek park and Southeastway Park offer package deals until November that include three hours of shelter or picnic area use, a wagon ride or tractor-pulled hayride and a bonfire. The cost for three hours is $175 at Eagle Creek and starts at $110 at Southeastway. However, wagons seat about 25 people so you can split the cost among a large group.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Stunning & unique local cookies

INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of Sweet Cheeks Cookie Co., Rajean Chastain, shares the wide variety of delicious and unique cookies she offers. Her cookies taste as incredible as they look and Rajean makes an array of cookies to suit everyone's cookie needs!. To learn more about Sweet Cheeks Cookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Get your home ready for fall with Twisted Wick Candles

NASHVILLE, Ind. – Looking for ways to get your home ready for fall?. Twisted Wick Candles is a local company owned by Jodi and Rich Scheve, focusing on making hand-poured soy candles, soaps and more. The business is a family affair, with sons Richie and Jude also getting in...
NASHVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Locally-made, plant-based skincare at Binford Farmers Market

INDIANAPOLIS — Tracy Land started her natural, plant-based skincare line 13 years ago because she had sensitive skin and had been diagnosed with rosacea. Land, owner and maker of Frangipani Body Products, visited the show Friday to talk about the benefits of natural, plant-based products for cleansing, treating blemishes, moisturizing, controlling redness and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Carmel, IN
WISH-TV

'Pet Pals TV': Meet the IMPD Mounted Patrol Unit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of "Pet Pals TV," joined News 8 with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit and the horses helping to protect Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Broad Ripple Bonsai gives us the scoop on these tiny trees

INDIANAPOLIS — Small trees, big energy: That's what some people like to say about Japanese Bonsais. Or, if you're a fan of "Karate Kid," you might just think of Mr. Miyagi. Sam Laden, owner of Broad Ripple Bonsai, shared some interesting facts about bonsai trees....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

MTV edition of Lyrical Lightning!

INDIANAPOLIS — Today's Lyrical Lightning theme is MTV music video hits. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let's get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

The world is a little brighter now

A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor's sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor's home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a "Where's Waldo" picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Great Cycle Challenge supports kids with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS – East District Community Prosecutor Dirk Cushing is taking on a massive challenge to raise awareness and money for children battling cancer. Dirk is participating in the "Great Cycle Challenge," and has pledged to cycle 1000 miles this month in honor of two local boys, Lucas and Samuel.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Just bring your feet to Grape Stomp at Daniel's Vineyard

INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel's Vineyard in McCordsville, near the Geist area, is hosting its annual Grape Stomp on Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. Winemaker Blake Trobaugh dropped by the show Thursday to tell us all about the event and let Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt try some grape stomping. (This is actually their second time doing it, so they're pretty much professional — or so they think.)
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death

The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. Increasing mental health awareness for communities …. Increasing mental health awareness. Weekend festivities ahead of Colts opener. Daily 3...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

