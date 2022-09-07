A call went out to the local community, and the answer was incredible! CertaPro Painters of Indianapolis asked for help painting Ernie Taylor’s sculptures at his home, 10985 E. State Road 32 – just west of the Hamilton-Boone County line – and the outpouring of support brought 200 people to Taylor’s home Friday morning. The youngest person in the photo above is 2 years old. Ernie, who is as hard to spot as a “Where’s Waldo” picture in this crowd (hint: look for the cowboy hat), is 94. The before and after photos will astound you. Read more about the journey to this day in the column below.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO