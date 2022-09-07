2 found dead in Highland Park apartment after apparent break-in, 1 arrest made

A person of interest was arrested after two people were found dead Wednesday in a Highland Park apartment, according to police.

Officers responded to a wellness check at 1850 Green Bay Road and found blood under the door and signs of forced entry into the apartment, Highland Park police said.

Two people inside were pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released their names and causes of death.

Police said a person of interest was in the unit and was arrested.

There was no threat to the public, police said.

