FAN FIRING: Dummy Craig Carton has been banned from all WFAN exposure

Craig Carton the person got a little bit of FaceTime (literally) on Wednesday, as he and Evan Roberts did a 15-minute show via Zoom prior to the beginning of Yankees doubleheader coverage.

Unfortunately, there will be no more face time for Craig Carton the dummy, because our esteemed boss, Spike Eskin, has banned the dummy from WFAN, citing concerns over just how much the non-living Carton was being seen on social channels:

Thankfully, there is no ban on Dov Kramer and his incredible acting chops (and welcome back, Dov, and here’s to good health), nor any other wacky shenanigans around our newsroom (outside of maybe C-Lo’s wardrobe choices getting shorts banned for the entire group…thanks, Chris).

Also no word on whether or not, as Dov noted in the video Spike cited, Boomer found out about this and had something to say about his counterpart’s…uh, counterpart?

Word is, however, that after seeing this Tweet from the WFAN account earlier Wednesday, at least one digital employee was heard wondering if office happy hours were a thing…

Oh well – the dummy may be gone, but you can listen to all 15 glorious minutes of Craig and Evan’s Wednesday show below...but you should absolutely NOT continue to follow the Carton Dummy on Twitter @CartonDummyWFAN in case there's more to be seen...

