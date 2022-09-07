Pistons unveil statement edition jersey for 2022-23 NBA season

DETROIT – September 7, 2022 – Today, the Detroit Pistons unveiled their Statement Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season. The black uniforms feature “DET” across the chest in white lettering, with a blue and red stripe across the jersey. The stripes pay homage to the warmup tops the Pistons wore during the late 80’s and early 90’s.

“This year’s Statement Edition jersey aims to bridge some elements of the Pistons past with our exciting future,” said Alicia Jeffreys, Chief Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons. “When we launch a new uniform, every detail is considered, but first and foremost our goal is to create a jersey that Detroit can be proud of.”

The uniform also features blue trim and the Pistons 313 logo on the shorts. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the Pistons official jersey patch and exclusive mortgage partner, is featured prominently on the jersey’s left front strap.

The Statement Edition jerseys will be worn during every “In It For My City” promotional game throughout the season. Each In It For My City game of the 2022-23 season will be presented by Ally.