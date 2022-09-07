Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
In remembrance of 9/11/2002: As Americans let’s stand tall and united
Turn back the clock. Remember that Tuesday morning more than two decades ago that began with a perfect azure sky and golden sunlight bouncing off Manhattan’s World Trade Center’s twin towers? Remember how the mushroom cloud of brown smoke from the collapse of those towers soon blotted that bright sky and promising day and crushed our souls and brought tears to our eyes?
Artist Ernesto Maranje completes new mural on Fire Station 4
JOHNSON CITY — City officials and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee (JCPAC) gathered at Fire Station 4, 800 Main St., on Friday, Sept. 2 for a meet-and-greet and photos with artist Ernesto Maranje in celebration of his mural installation. The JCPAC commissioned Maranje for the project...
Richard Nichols trained Tennessee Walking Horses in 1960s
In the spring of 1968, summer was nearing when Lawrence Leonard came to visit Rick Nichols in Elizabethton. Rick attended Hampton and Elizabethton High School and there weren’t many jobs in the area in the late 1960s. Leonard wanted Nichols to go with him North like many people were doing to work in the auto industry. Go West young man was Rick’s offer, so they stuck out their thumbs and headed for California. It was the 19th day of June, and on the 25th, Rick would be 20 years old. Neither one of the men had any money, so they slept under bridges and in honeysuckle patches. Rick liked the bridge better, although it was colder, because he didn’t have to worry about the rattlesnakes.
Rental market steps up its Tri-Cities area game
A new analysis from Attom Data Solutions shows the average vacancy rate in the Tri-Cities area — including Greeneville — is 2.6%. The news comes on the heels of reports from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and the Tri-Cities Apartment Association (TCAA) that the vacancy rate for local apartments was 3.3%. It was the second tightest market in East Tennessee and lower than the U.S. rate.
Northeast Tennessee Tourism to offer fall short-term rental workshops
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association will continue to offer a series of short-term rental workshops in October for individuals interested, or that currently own/operate vacation rental properties. The series includes an opportunity for participants to learn more about vacation rental markets, laws and regulations, customer service, proper cleaning guidelines, as...
Fall Festival at Exchange Place celebrates 50th anniversary
Autumn is generally the most picturesque of seasons, but this year the color gold will be predominant at Exchange Place, as Kingsport’s Living History Farm holds its 50th Fall Folk Arts Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. This celebration of pioneer arts and crafts, and the harvest season, will feature artisans demonstrating and selling a wide variety of traditional folk arts, along with autumn plants, produce and unique seasonal items. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and over, with those under the age of 12 admitted free. As always, proceeds go towards the care of the farm’s animals, and the continuing restoration and preservation of the site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
‘In the Valley’ opens at LampLight Theatre
The cool autumn wind is starting and you can almost hear the soft whisper of the old-time gospel hymns that used to fill these valleys and reached to the tops of the mountains. These faithful tunes lead straight to LampLight Theatre in historic downtown Kingsport this weekend for the funny and heart touching production, “In the Valley.” The play will be presented every weekend through Sept. 25.
City council hears updates on new drug recovery center, downtown sidewalk
A local criminal court judge told the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday that the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center will likely begin housing residents next spring. Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street updated council on the new facility, which will open at the former state prison in Roan Mountain. Street...
All recent Milligan PA graduates pass national certifying examination
Recent graduates of Milligan University’s physician assistant (PA) program received a 100 percent first-time pass rate on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). In addition to graduating from an accredited program, students must pass the PANCE, a multiple-choice certification exam which assesses basic medical and surgical knowledge, in...
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
Officials come together for Watauga Boat Access Ribbon Cutting
Community leaders gathered at noon Friday to cut the ribbon on the new boat ramp along the Watauga River. The ribbon cutting marks the official opening of the Lovers Lane ramp, which has been in the development stage for nearly five years. Mike Mains, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director, coordinated...
Volunteers needed for Hampton Creek Cove State Natural Area project
Volunteers are needed for the upcoming Public Lands Day event at Hampton Cove Creek Natural Area Saturday, Sept. 17. Friday, Sept. 16, volunteers are invited to take their time and hike into to the project location (circa 1900 cabin) in the highlands of Hampton Creek Cove SNA (precise location revealed to participants after sign-up). Please plan your hike to arrive at the cabin camp location by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. The hike will take you up through beautiful Hampton Creek Cove SNA. From the parking area, you can take the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail or the Birchfield Trail. It is about 2.5 miles to the location and a moderate hike that relentlessly, but gently, gains elevation.
Lakeway Christian Schools opens new campus in the Tri-Cities
Lakeway Christian Schools, a private Christian school system in East Tennessee, has opened a new campus in the Tri-Cities region, Boones Creek Christian Academy. BCCA is the second LCS academy located in the Tri-Cities area and officially opened its doors Wednesday, Sept. 7. The new Boones Creek campus, located at...
Sinking Creek Baptist Church celebrates 250th anniversary
Sinking Creek Baptist Church, the oldest church in Tennessee, will celebrate its 250th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m., when Chosen Road will sing. The group recorded an album in the original log church, which is still standing. There will also be streaming messages from Gov. Bill Lee and...
Niswonger PAC welcomes Blues Hall of Famer Robert Cray Sept. 18
GREENEVILLE — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center presents The Robert Cray Band, Sunday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. After more than four decades, Blues Hall of Famer Robert Cray remains as viable as ever. Bridging the lines between blues, soul and R&B, the five-time Grammy Award winner has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives today both fresh and familiar.
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of September 12-16: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; Lunch — Salisbury Steak, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
Clemmer College faculty-led team secures $1.25 million in grant funding
Funding to provide students the opportunity to obtain an Ed. D. without debt. JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University faculty members with Clemmer College were recently awarded $1.25 million in grant funding to support a project known as the Rural Initiative for Training Administrators with Special Education Expertise (RITASEE), which aims to enhance service for all students in rural school settings by strengthening current leadership practices related to communication and collaboration; developing evidence-based school improvement systems to serve diverse learners; advocating for district and school-wide inclusive practices; and promoting positive school culture for all students.
Health, safety fair planned for Sept. 13
The Seniors for Law Enforcement Together (SALT) Council will hold its 12th Health/Safety Fair Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Elizabethton Senior Center. The fair is a way for senior citizens in the region to receive resources they may not have had access to before and to introduce services they are unaware of, said SALT President Karen Mansfield.
Elizabethton High receives $3,000 literacy grant from Dollar General
Elizabethton High School was among Tennessee nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The foundation awarded more than $815,000 to Tennessee youth literacy programs, which is part of $3 million awarded across the country. The purpose of the grants is to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.
Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe
Psalm 104:33: “I will sing unto the LORD as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.”. Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe, 82, 110 Robinson Lane, Elizabethton, entered into the presence of God on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a faithful member of Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church her entire life and was blessed to serve as choir director for many years. Her love of music was her gift. She served in many capacities at the church from VBS to Golden Group. She enjoyed singing and leading the choir and was even known to twist a few arms to get the choir filled. She enjoyed canning and caring for her flowers and rose bushes. She loved her family with all her heart and it showed: from Christmas sing-alongs, to birthday parties for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to organizing showers and directing weddings for family members. She was ever present in the lives of her family and friends and her passing will leave an unfillable void. Lyndal worked at Levi Strauss & Co. for 18 years as a supervisor. She began working for Southeastern Apparel Finishing in 1990 as a quality manager. In 1994 she was honored by Levi Strauss & Co. with the highest award they offer. She was presented the 1994 Daniel E. Koshland award for outstanding contributions to the Levi Strauss & Company “Personal Pair” program.
