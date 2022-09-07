ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mrs. Janssen

Waxahachie has welcomed several new high school teachers this school year, including Mrs. Janssen who teaches Algebra I. It is her first year teaching at WHS, but she has been teaching for ten years!. Janssen’s mother was her inspiration for becoming a teacher. “I saw how much she meant...
Mr. Walker

One of the new faces around WHS is Mr. Walker. This is his first year at WHS. He came to Waxahachie to be closer to home. “My family needed me to be closer to home than where my previous school was,” said Mr. Walker. Mr. Walker loves to stay...
