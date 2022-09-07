Pictured from left to right are Randy Maki, chairman of the Higgins Award, Jamie Hershman, Patti Swan and Pip Stoutenburg, Auburn Host Lions past president. Hershman and Swan, recipients of the second Higgins Award this year, are committee members for the school clothing drive for the Assistance League of Greater Placer. The Assistance League provides school clothing and shoes for lower-income students in greater Auburn area schools. Auburn Host Lions is proud to offer support to this worthwhile endeavor. Not pictured is Gayle Gulland, chairman of the committee.

AUBURN, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO