Galt, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Placer football field named in honor of Miller, Johnson coaching duo

At the Sept. 6 Placer Union High School District (PUHSD) Board of Trustees meeting, following a motion made by Trustee Maureen “Mo” Ward and seconded by Trustee David Underwood, the board unanimously approved a resolution naming the football field at Placer High School “Miller-Johnson Field” in honor and memory of two individuals who made a significant contribution to the education and school community.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wolves show signs of improvement in loss to Matadors

The Western Sierra Collegiate Academy football team hasn’t seen a lot of success in recent years and in 2021, they only scored 38 points in the 10 games that they played. The Wolves scored 34 points in Saturday’s 63-34 loss against Mira Loma, the most points in a single game since Oct. 25, 2019.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Assistance League of Greater Placer receives Auburn Host Lions Higgins Award

Pictured from left to right are Randy Maki, chairman of the Higgins Award, Jamie Hershman, Patti Swan and Pip Stoutenburg, Auburn Host Lions past president. Hershman and Swan, recipients of the second Higgins Award this year, are committee members for the school clothing drive for the Assistance League of Greater Placer. The Assistance League provides school clothing and shoes for lower-income students in greater Auburn area schools. Auburn Host Lions is proud to offer support to this worthwhile endeavor. Not pictured is Gayle Gulland, chairman of the committee.
AUBURN, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency

Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire doubles in size overnight

Correction 9:22 a.m. Sept. 9, 2022: A previous version of this article noted the acreage incorrectly. The article has been updated to reflect the proper acreage measurement. FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has now burned over 23,000 acres, and it remains at 0% containment. It blew up overnight, which is something firefighters are […]
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Grass Valley man arrested for groping several women

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27. On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Body and car found in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
STOCKTON, CA

