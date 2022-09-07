Read full article on original website
Bear River shows improvement, produces a memory, in 'home' loss at Liberty Ranch
Tanner Mathias saw a ton of improvement in his Bear River football team Friday night, even though the scoreboard showed otherwise – and even when the lights went out briefly, illuminating the scoreboard even more. The Bruins, playing as the home team but sitting on the visiting side after...
Placer football field named in honor of Miller, Johnson coaching duo
At the Sept. 6 Placer Union High School District (PUHSD) Board of Trustees meeting, following a motion made by Trustee Maureen “Mo” Ward and seconded by Trustee David Underwood, the board unanimously approved a resolution naming the football field at Placer High School “Miller-Johnson Field” in honor and memory of two individuals who made a significant contribution to the education and school community.
Wolves show signs of improvement in loss to Matadors
The Western Sierra Collegiate Academy football team hasn’t seen a lot of success in recent years and in 2021, they only scored 38 points in the 10 games that they played. The Wolves scored 34 points in Saturday’s 63-34 loss against Mira Loma, the most points in a single game since Oct. 25, 2019.
Unfamiliar territory: Wolverines football defeats Fresno City College at West Park High
Roughly 24 hours before the Sierra College football team was to play its home opener against Fresno City College, the game was moved 10 miles west to West Park High School due to fears of bad air quality from the Mosquito Fire. Despite playing on unfamiliar ground at a neutral...
Assistance League of Greater Placer receives Auburn Host Lions Higgins Award
Pictured from left to right are Randy Maki, chairman of the Higgins Award, Jamie Hershman, Patti Swan and Pip Stoutenburg, Auburn Host Lions past president. Hershman and Swan, recipients of the second Higgins Award this year, are committee members for the school clothing drive for the Assistance League of Greater Placer. The Assistance League provides school clothing and shoes for lower-income students in greater Auburn area schools. Auburn Host Lions is proud to offer support to this worthwhile endeavor. Not pictured is Gayle Gulland, chairman of the committee.
Mosquito Fire crews strengthen control lines along Foresthill Road; containment at 16 percent
The Mosquito Fire burned through 48,700 acres as of Monday morning – or 76 square miles in perimeter – but as the blaze continued to move through Placer and El Dorado counties over the weekend and into Monday, crews were fighting back along a line hoping to spare the town of Foresthill.
Mosquito Fire Explodes to 25,108 Acres with 3,666 Structures Threatened in the Sierra Foothills
The Mosquito Fire exhibited extreme fire behavior on Thursday afternoon and evening as it grew to 25,108 acres in just over two days in Placer County. Mandatory evacuations have now moved into Todd Valley and Foresthill with 3,666 structures threatened and no containment. Law enforcement and fire officials have spent...
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
Placer County declares local emergency due to Mosquito Fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County declared a local emergency in reaction to the Mosquito Fire Thursday afternoon. CAL FIRE reported on Thursday that the Mosquito Fire has seen more significant growth as it is remapped to 6,870 acres, an increase of 1,165 from Wednesday night. Immediate evacuation orders have been issued Thursday by the […]
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
New mandatory evacuations in Placer, El Dorado counties as Mosquito Fire grows | Updates, Maps
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in Placer County burned an estimated 4,223 acres as of Wednesday with no containment, according to Cal Fire. Evacuations are in effect for areas in Placer County and El Dorado County. All areas previously under evacuation warnings are now in mandatory evacuations including Foresthill, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map.
Vandals damage fiber cables knocking out Comcast services across San Joaquin County, company says
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Thursday morning outage of some Comcast services in Stockton was caused by vandals who allegedly damaged fiber cables in San Joaquin County, officials with the telecommunications conglomerate said. According to a statement from Comcast, Thursday's vandalism and subsequent outages were just the latest in a...
California Wildfire: Mosquito Fire update for Placer, El Dorado counties - Sept. 7
The Mosquito Fire has forced evacuations in portions of Placer and El Dorado counties. The California wildfire continues to grow.
John Wayne, pleasure cruises and fire: the story of the Spirit of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is no secret that the Sacramento River was home to the big-wheeled paddle boats of days gone by, but one of them is a Hollywood star that today rests on the banks of the river it takes its name from. The Spirit of Sacramento has sat decaying on the banks […]
Students at a Jackson school ate lunch outside during record heat. Now, two administrators put on leave
JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday afternoon, students at Jackson Junior High School were told to eat outside during lunch, according to a release from the superintendent of Amador County Unified School District. According to the release, on days of extreme heat or extreme cold, it’s specified that students eat indoors to ensure their safety. […]
Mosquito Fire doubles in size overnight
Correction 9:22 a.m. Sept. 9, 2022: A previous version of this article noted the acreage incorrectly. The article has been updated to reflect the proper acreage measurement. FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire has now burned over 23,000 acres, and it remains at 0% containment. It blew up overnight, which is something firefighters are […]
Grass Valley man arrested for groping several women
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27. On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, […]
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir ‘could spread’ into El Dorado County, sheriff says
The Mosquito Fire is burning north of Oxbow Reservoir in brush and timber in very steep and inaccessible terrain. As of 4 p.m., the fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and is 0% contained. Original post:. A fire that started in south Placer County could spread into El Dorado County,...
