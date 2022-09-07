STEAM Turns to Solar Power, Sept. 17

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's difficult for parents to pass up on available opportunities to help strengthen their child’s love for learning. Your local library may not be a school, but we do offer activities to help your child to learn, while having fun. We invite you to bring your children out to the South Branch Library’s next STEAM event, hosted Saturday, September 17 at 2:30PM, where we’ll be getting hands-on with making our own Solar Ovens!

STEAM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, which is used in schools to help students grow more knowledgeable in these key subject areas. Seen as being extremely important in society, activities are created to help youth think critically and apply hands-on solutions to real world problems and situations. Your Abilene Public Library offers regular STEAM activities for local youth so they can come out to have fun, while using this educational principle to learn and have fun.

At this STEAM event on Saturday, September 17, we will have youth construct their own solar ovens. Diving into science, we’ll supply the materials and instruction needed to build a functioning oven. Then using the energy of direct sunlight, the oven will be able to heat and cook certain foods. Such a project as this will help teach youth great principles including:

Concentrating sunlight to achieve high temperatures that are conducive of actually baking items on a sunny day.

Converting light energy into heat energy to maximize the conduction and retention of heat.

Trapping heat energy to reduce convection by isolating the air inside from the air outside (to an extent).

Learning is what STEAM is all about, and we invite you to get your kids involved in all the STEAM activities we offer on a monthly basis. Here at your South Branch Library, we usually host this event on the third Saturday afternoons of each month at 2:30PM. Each are free to attend and youth will be challenged with new projects to get hands-on with.

Don’t miss our next event, again being hosted on Saturday, September 17 at 2:30PM, and for more information, contact Alyssa Crow at 325-698-7565. Be sure to follow all of our events we have to offer by visiting us online at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal.