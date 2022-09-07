ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

STEAM Turns to Solar Power, Sept. 17

Abilene, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coe6p_0hlwX8mJ00

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's difficult for parents to pass up on available opportunities to help strengthen their child’s love for learning. Your local library may not be a school, but we do offer activities to help your child to learn, while having fun. We invite you to bring your children out to the South Branch Library’s next STEAM event, hosted Saturday, September 17 at 2:30PM, where we’ll be getting hands-on with making our own Solar Ovens!

STEAM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics, which is used in schools to help students grow more knowledgeable in these key subject areas. Seen as being extremely important in society, activities are created to help youth think critically and apply hands-on solutions to real world problems and situations. Your Abilene Public Library offers regular STEAM activities for local youth so they can come out to have fun, while using this educational principle to learn and have fun.

At this STEAM event on Saturday, September 17, we will have youth construct their own solar ovens. Diving into science, we’ll supply the materials and instruction needed to build a functioning oven. Then using the energy of direct sunlight, the oven will be able to heat and cook certain foods. Such a project as this will help teach youth great principles including:

  • Concentrating sunlight to achieve high temperatures that are conducive of actually baking items on a sunny day.
  • Converting light energy into heat energy to maximize the conduction and retention of heat.
  • Trapping heat energy to reduce convection by isolating the air inside from the air outside (to an extent).

Learning is what STEAM is all about, and we invite you to get your kids involved in all the STEAM activities we offer on a monthly basis. Here at your South Branch Library, we usually host this event on the third Saturday afternoons of each month at 2:30PM. Each are free to attend and youth will be challenged with new projects to get hands-on with.

Don’t miss our next event, again being hosted on Saturday, September 17 at 2:30PM, and for more information, contact Alyssa Crow at 325-698-7565. Be sure to follow all of our events we have to offer by visiting us online at www.abilenetx.gov/apl/EventsCal.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Industry
Abilene, TX
Business
Abilene, TX
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy