Omaha, NE

WOWT

Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite the fight that neighbors put up, major changes are taking place in the neighborhood around Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. Construction of a major redevelopment project will happen, but one family took another jab at the project. Crews went to work Wednesday morning ripping...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Plans For Next Omaha Area 'Costco' Advance

A proposal for a new "Costco" in northwest Omaha now goes to the Omaha City Council. The Omaha Planning Board votes to give initial approval to the proposal to rezone the property near the southeast corner of 180th Street and West Maple Road. With a Council okay, the issue will...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Historic Nebraska City home slated for improvements

(Nebraska City) -- Funding is on the way for renovating a venerable Nebraska City residence into an important location for the city's tourism services. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved the allocation of $17,400 in City Growth funds as a grant to the 806 Historical Preservation Foundation. Plans call for the organization to use the money to renovate the structure at 806 1st Avenue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the historic home constructed back in the 1880's now serves as Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce's offices.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Kearney Hub

Omaha's newest golf gem, Lost Rail, debuts to Nebraska

OMAHA -- Lost Rail was waiting to be found. Omaha’s newest golf club – for members and their guests only -- is coming out of the box this month as if the course has been around for a century. The time reference is intentional. Omaha Country Club in...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
Real Estate
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Omaha, NE
Government
1011now.com

Traffic changes begin Friday at the east interchange of the South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drivers passing through the east end of the South Beltway construction zone will see some changes starting Friday. NDOT says traffic will be moved into a new configuration. “[Highway 2] traffic will be head-to-head using the existing highway and a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

12 events for Nebraskans to usher in fall this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend, there’s plenty happening around the state to mark the tail end of summer and gear up for fall. » Head outdoors to soak up some of that last summer sun and smell the flowers before it’s too late, and where better to do that than Sunken Gardens here in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln

On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street. The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crews will make the transition Friday. At that time, traffic from Lincoln headed for eastbound Nebraska 2 will follow the new on-ramp built as part of the interchange.
LINCOLN, NE
Justin Wayne
Matt Dwyer
fox42kptm.com

How some school districts are planning their snow days this school year

(Omaha,Neb.) — New York City announced this week snow days are eliminated. When the weather turns bad, students will attend school online. We checked with some school districts in the Omaha area to see what their plans are for snow days. “The current trend is to go to remote...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Exceptional drought in Nebraska worries farmers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in a decade, part of our area is in an exceptional drought. A map was released from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday and taking a closer look you can see most of Douglas County is in a moderate drought. But just a little to the north in Dodge and Colfax, the dark red is the most severe level. Exceptional drought.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine making payments on a $41,000 vehicle that you can’t drive. That’s the frustration a military family is feeling after buying an SUV online. Active duty Navy with an active family of three young kids Colt Wettstein and his wife bought a used Tahoe that’s anchored at home.
Kearney Hub

WWII veteran Charles Jackson French’s name now on Benson post office

OMAHA — The brick post office in Benson now bears the name of a Navy man with Omaha ties: World War II hero Charles Jackson French. Members of the French family and elected leaders attended a ceremony Friday celebrating naming the building for him. “If his parents and his...
OMAHA, NE
St. Joseph Post

Massive eastern Nebraska tire pile is no more

LINCOLN – A massive pile of scrap tires in a small Nebraska village, which had posed both a dangerous fire threat and a breeding ground for mosquitos, has been cleaned up. Regulators with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy affirmed recently that the huge pile of scrap tires — as high as 20 feet tall and containing hundreds of thousands of tires — had been removed at a recycling facility in Alvo, a village of 130 people between Omaha and Lincoln.
ALVO, NE

