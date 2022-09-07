Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Moisture, cooler conditions coming to Nebraska after record-high temperatures Thursday
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A day after record-breaking temperatures scorched Nebraska, cooler conditions are arriving across the state. Sidney, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Imperial and Valentine all logged new record highs on Thursday. Sidney had record breaking heat for the third consecutive day. The southern panhandle town hit 102 degrees for the...
This Nebraska County Has The Oldest Homes In The State
Here's when the oldest houses were built.
oilcity.news
Inmate serving life sentence dies at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution
CASPER, Wyo. — A 75-year-old inmate died Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Donald L. Souter had been serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County. Souter received his sentence from Judge Harold Joffe on April 22, 1982.
