Miami football made right 2020 RB decisions over Frank Gore Jr.
The Miami football social media verse has questioned why the Miami football program did not sign legacy running back Frank Gore Jr. Miami made the right decisions in the class of 2020 signing RBs Don Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton over Gore. Chaney and Knighton were higher rated than Gore in the class of 2020.
American Heritage Plantation football overwhelms Glades Central
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – Any concerns that American Heritage Plantation might be looking ahead were quickly put to rest on Friday night. Senior quarterback Blake Murphy threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter alone, and the Patriots washed away Glades Central, 56-0, in a game that was ...
2 $1M winning Florida Lottery tickets sold 4 miles apart
Two lucky Florida Lottery players each claimed their own $1 million prize from the 500x the Cash scratch-off game.
South Florida runners on alert following murder of Memphis mother
Runners around the country and in South Florida have been reacting to the abduction and killing of a Memphis mother. Eliza Fletcher was out for a morning run near Memphis when investigators said she was abducted and killed. In Florida's grueling summer heat, Laurie Copeland opts for an afternoon walk....
Concussed Student-Athlete Program leading battle against brain injuries
DELRAY BEACH — How does one heal that which cannot be seen?. It’s a riddle the Help Our Wounded (HOW) Foundation of South Florida is solving with science, targeting the most elusive of wounds that afflict the human body — brain injuries. The "how" boils down to...
Vicky Bakery’s 20th Location Opens Soon in Coral Springs
Crispy ham croquettes, delectable Cuban sandwiches, and life-changing guava pastelitos can soon be found in Coral Springs at the new Vicky Bakery location opening in October 2022. With 19 South Florida locations and counting, the new bakery will be number 20, and the northernmost Vicky franchise located at 2528 N...
WSHC+B Opens New HQ in Miami and Expands in Boca Raton
MIAMI, FL—Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman (WSHC+B) recently completed the build-out of two new office spaces in South Florida. In Miami, WSHC+B moved its office a few blocks to a highly efficient and modernized space. WSHC+B also expanded its Boca Raton office by moving to a larger space in a new location to accommodate its growing team in Palm Beach County.
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão’s 5th South Florida Location is Open in Fort Lauderdale
The chain has launched its newest South Florida location in The Main Las Olas
Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around
Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
Governor Ron DeSantis announces State-Wide Toll Relief plan
Miami- Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday afternoon his proposal to provide state-wide toll relief for all eligible Floridians. Speaking to a crowd at the Florida Department of Transportation in Miami-Dade County, Gov. DeSantis outlined a toll relief plan that is to cover every single toll facility in the state of Florida and consequently impact more than 750,000 Floridians.
Wall St titans flocking to Palm Beach have left private school sector unable to meet demand - with applications soaring 100% - and the shortfall has delayed sales of luxury homes as parents struggle to get their children a spot
Wall Street titans fleeing to Florida are putting their migration plans and real estate deals on hold due to a lack of private school openings in Palm Beach. Since the start of the pandemic, thousands of New Yorkers have traded bleak winters for the Sunshine State, but some of the wealthiest among them are running into a significant supply issue - a lack of private schools that rival the elite education their children have been receiving in the Big Apple.
15 Best Restaurants In Palm Beach FL You Must Try
We have put together a list of the best restaurants in Palm Beach. If you are looking to dine in Palm Beach, we have you covered with an amazing list of restaurants. After exploring Palm Beach you will be sure to have worked up an appetite. Palm Beach is probably best known for its glitzy and glamorous reputation but has equally amazing restaurants. Try one of the 15 restaurants we have chosen on where to eat in Palm Beach.
Free BBQ! Popular West Palm Beach restaurant offers free sandwiches to first responders
Okeechobee Prime Barbecue in West Palm Beach began serving free barbecue sandwiches on Friday to active and former first responders. The roadside stand will do so all weekend. This is owner Ralph Lewis’ way of honoring the work of first responders after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Lewis includes fire rescue and police responders, military personnel, doctors and nurses, whether they are active or retired.
Swoop expands network from Hamilton with nonstop flights to Punta Cana and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood
Swoop today expanded its winter sun-flying offering from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) with new nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood (FLL) and Punta Cana (PUJ). Swoop will begin its ultra-affordable flying to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood on December 16, 2022. Swoop has increased frequencies on existing sun-flying routes from Hamilton,...
BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED
PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DeSantis Says ‘There is Going to Be a New Commissioner' After Joe Martinez Arrest
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make a decision soon about replacing Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez following his arrest on corruption charges last week. Speaking at a news conference in Miami Wednesday, DeSantis implied that a suspension would be issued soon for Martinez, who was arrested on charges of unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation.
Deputies investigating after 2 shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Lauderdale Lakes. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said the shooting happened 4 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Northwest 33rd Street. St. Louis said one victim drove himself to the hospital and the second...
Lake Park private school beefs up security
We’re about a month into the new school year. It's similar in many ways to years prior, but very different for a small school in the town of Lake Park. A small school sits nestled in a Lake Park neighborhood, armed with a new look. "We have fencing now,...
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
