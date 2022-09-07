Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
City Council Approves Additional TIF for Raceday Center Property Across from Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
elizabethton.com
Lakeway Christian Schools opens new campus in the Tri-Cities
Lakeway Christian Schools, a private Christian school system in East Tennessee, has opened a new campus in the Tri-Cities region, Boones Creek Christian Academy. BCCA is the second LCS academy located in the Tri-Cities area and officially opened its doors Wednesday, Sept. 7. The new Boones Creek campus, located at...
elizabethton.com
Officials come together for Watauga Boat Access Ribbon Cutting
Community leaders gathered at noon Friday to cut the ribbon on the new boat ramp along the Watauga River. The ribbon cutting marks the official opening of the Lovers Lane ramp, which has been in the development stage for nearly five years. Mike Mains, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director, coordinated...
elizabethton.com
Sinking Creek Baptist Church celebrates 250th anniversary
Sinking Creek Baptist Church, the oldest church in Tennessee, will celebrate its 250th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m., when Chosen Road will sing. The group recorded an album in the original log church, which is still standing. There will also be streaming messages from Gov. Bill Lee and...
elizabethton.com
Health, safety fair planned for Sept. 13
The Seniors for Law Enforcement Together (SALT) Council will hold its 12th Health/Safety Fair Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Elizabethton Senior Center. The fair is a way for senior citizens in the region to receive resources they may not have had access to before and to introduce services they are unaware of, said SALT President Karen Mansfield.
elizabethton.com
Todd F. Maines
Todd F. Maines, 59, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Todd was born in Bristol, Tenn., a son of Earl and Phyllis Maines. Todd was a family man with strong Godly character. He...
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton Senior Center Schedule
Schedule of activities at the Elizabethton Senior Center for the week of September 12-16: The billiard room and fitness room are open and no appointments necessary. Monday: Just Keep Movin’ — Cardio, Toning, Strength Building, 9-10 a.m.; Lunch — Salisbury Steak, 11 a.m.; Chair Yoga, 12:15-1:15 p.m., with Instructor, Shirley Gomillian, $3; Gentle-flow Yoga, 1:30-2:30 p.m., with Instructor, Carrie Maggard, $3.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 31, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Daeszhon Smith, 27, in reference to a check fraud investigation. Smith was charged with five counts of forgery and theft of property over $10,000. The arrest was a result of an investigation into several checks that were fraudulently passed at Eastman...
elizabethton.com
Elizabethton High receives $3,000 literacy grant from Dollar General
Elizabethton High School was among Tennessee nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The foundation awarded more than $815,000 to Tennessee youth literacy programs, which is part of $3 million awarded across the country. The purpose of the grants is to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.
elizabethton.com
Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe
Psalm 104:33: “I will sing unto the LORD as long as I live: I will sing praise to my God while I have my being.”. Lyndal Yvonne Collins Lowe, 82, 110 Robinson Lane, Elizabethton, entered into the presence of God on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a faithful member of Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church her entire life and was blessed to serve as choir director for many years. Her love of music was her gift. She served in many capacities at the church from VBS to Golden Group. She enjoyed singing and leading the choir and was even known to twist a few arms to get the choir filled. She enjoyed canning and caring for her flowers and rose bushes. She loved her family with all her heart and it showed: from Christmas sing-alongs, to birthday parties for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to organizing showers and directing weddings for family members. She was ever present in the lives of her family and friends and her passing will leave an unfillable void. Lyndal worked at Levi Strauss & Co. for 18 years as a supervisor. She began working for Southeastern Apparel Finishing in 1990 as a quality manager. In 1994 she was honored by Levi Strauss & Co. with the highest award they offer. She was presented the 1994 Daniel E. Koshland award for outstanding contributions to the Levi Strauss & Company “Personal Pair” program.
elizabethton.com
All recent Milligan PA graduates pass national certifying examination
Recent graduates of Milligan University’s physician assistant (PA) program received a 100 percent first-time pass rate on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). In addition to graduating from an accredited program, students must pass the PANCE, a multiple-choice certification exam which assesses basic medical and surgical knowledge, in...
elizabethton.com
SALT Council will host annual Health, Safety Fair Tuesday
The Elizabethton SALT Council will have a Health and Safety Fair Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Elizabethton Senior Center, located on East G Street. Over 40 vendors and agencies are expected to participate by sharing information and handouts. This is the first health fair held...
elizabethton.com
City council hears updates on new drug recovery center, downtown sidewalk
A local criminal court judge told the Elizabethton City Council on Thursday that the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center will likely begin housing residents next spring. Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street updated council on the new facility, which will open at the former state prison in Roan Mountain. Street...
elizabethton.com
Northeast Tennessee Tourism to offer fall short-term rental workshops
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association will continue to offer a series of short-term rental workshops in October for individuals interested, or that currently own/operate vacation rental properties. The series includes an opportunity for participants to learn more about vacation rental markets, laws and regulations, customer service, proper cleaning guidelines, as...
elizabethton.com
Fall Festival at Exchange Place celebrates 50th anniversary
Autumn is generally the most picturesque of seasons, but this year the color gold will be predominant at Exchange Place, as Kingsport’s Living History Farm holds its 50th Fall Folk Arts Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. This celebration of pioneer arts and crafts, and the harvest season, will feature artisans demonstrating and selling a wide variety of traditional folk arts, along with autumn plants, produce and unique seasonal items. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and over, with those under the age of 12 admitted free. As always, proceeds go towards the care of the farm’s animals, and the continuing restoration and preservation of the site, located at 4812 Orebank Road in Kingsport, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
elizabethton.com
Artist Ernesto Maranje completes new mural on Fire Station 4
JOHNSON CITY — City officials and members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee (JCPAC) gathered at Fire Station 4, 800 Main St., on Friday, Sept. 2 for a meet-and-greet and photos with artist Ernesto Maranje in celebration of his mural installation. The JCPAC commissioned Maranje for the project...
elizabethton.com
Church Briefs
Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church, 820 N. Roan St. (Blackbottom) will have an old-fashioned revival Sept. 18-23 featuring evangelists Rev. Frank Woods and Rev. Terry Richardson. Specials guests will include the Sunset Free Will Baptist Church Choir, the Harris Family, the Montgomerys and singers from the host church, Roan...
elizabethton.com
Jr. ‘Dogs turnovers costly in loss to East Middle
The Hampton Middle Jr. ‘Dogs welcomed the Jr. Patriots of East Middle to J.C. Campbell Stadium on Thursday evening looking to add a ‘W’ to the win column. However, the Jr. Patriots had a different idea as the team from Bluff City took advantage of turnovers by the Jr. Dogs to build a 22-0 halftime advantage and held on to win by the same score.
elizabethton.com
Ryleigh Nickles crowned Hampton High Schools 2022 Homecoming Queen
Ryleigh Nickles is all smiles after being crowned Hampton High Schools 2022 Homecoming Queen at halftime of the Bulldogs and Cloudland Highlanders game Friday night at JC Campbell Stadium. Nickles is escorted by Hayden Campbell.
elizabethton.com
Blue Devils conquer Happy Valley on the road, 41-6
Warriors defense not enough to stop Unicoi County ground game. After winning their 2022 season opener late last month against the Cloudland Highlanders and falling in two straight contests to follow, the Happy Valley Warriors had a chance to redeem themselves and improve to two wins on the season Friday night.
