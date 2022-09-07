ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

CBS Sports

Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC live stream: How to watch NWSL online, start time, news odds

The National Women's Soccer League returns after a brief break for the September international window. 2021 NWSL Championship winners Washington Spirit will host first-place San Diego Wave FC on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington D.C. as the two teams meet for the second and final time this season. Fans can watch all the action live on Paramount+ and CBS.
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Union play Orlando City after shutout win

Orlando City SC (12-10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (17-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -190, Orlando City SC +474, Draw +326; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 2-0, the Philadelphia Union play...
NHL

Miller among five elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Miller went 391-289-87 with one tie, a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 44 shutouts in 796 games (772 starts) in 18 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. He was 28-27 with a 2.52 GAA, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games (55 starts).
ESPN

CF Montreal wraps up playoff bid with stunning draw vs. Crew

Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time as host CF Montreal completed a comeback from a two-goal deficit against the 10-man Columbus Crew and clinched a playoff spot with a stunning 2-2 draw on Friday. Goals by Jonathan Mensah in the 66th minute and Lucas Zelarayan...
