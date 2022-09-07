ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
Campus grocery store converts salad bar into beer cooler ahead of LSU-Southern game

BATON ROUGE - A grocery store at LSU has turned its salad bar into a massive beer cooler ahead of what will likely be the campus's biggest tailgate in years. Photos taken at the Matherne's along Nicholson Drive, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium, show the store was tossing the salads in favor of a huge beer display early Friday afternoon.
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for the first-ever football game...
