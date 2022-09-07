Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of RVs are already parked near Tiger Stadium on Friday night, with Southern and LSU flags proudly flying in the air. The excitement is at a fever pitch as both fan bases get ready for the first-ever meeting between LSU and Southern football. "This ranks up...
theadvocate.com
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
Vandals strike LSU campus prior to Southern game
Graffiti has been found on LSU's campus, one day before the college football season opener against rival Southern University.
theadvocate.com
Lifelong Southern fans reflect on a historic first meeting with LSU: 'This game is long overdue'
Henry Baptiste grew up in the shadow of the LSU campus, but with Southern University in his heart. As a young man in the 1950s, when both teams were playing in town, he and friends would watch the Jaguars’ football games in the afternoon, then head over to watch the Tigers that night.
brproud.com
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
theadvocate.com
Mikaylah Williams headlines four top-100 women's basketball prospects visiting LSU
LSU’s first home football weekend won’t be a big one only for the guys in the shoulder pads and helmets. The LSU women’s basketball team is also using the weekend to welcome a quartet of top 100-ranked players for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle, including two players in the ESPN HoopGurlz top 10.
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southern President and Chancellor says Southern vs LSU football game is much more than just a game
Southern and LSU meet tomorrow in an historic football matchup, but to leaders of the two schools, it’s much more than a game. It’s a chance to bridge historic racial, cultural, and academic divides. Dr. Dennis Shields is Chancellor of Southern University. “Just the acknowledgment that the playing...
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
theadvocate.com
Alumni of the Human Jukebox reflect on a historic trip to LSU: 'We should continue this'
When T.J. Jackson was a child, some of his friends dressed up like Superman. Others chose Batman. But all Jackson needed to live out his dreams was a plastic trumpet and a blue “S” emblazoned across his chest. Jackson’s idols were not characters from comic books, nor were...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
theadvocate.com
‘Don’t give up’: Speakers at LSU, Southern entrepreneur event give advice on resources, persistence
Count Ted James as one of the folks who wasn’t exactly thrilled when LSU and Southern University announced plans in 2020 to play a football game in 2022. “I didn’t want it to just be about football,” said James, a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration, a former state legislator and a Southern alumnus.
LSU Reveille
Give Them Their Flowers: The significance of the Southern Jaguars football program
The only two cities in America that have two very successful college football programs are Los Angeles and Baton Rouge. When people think of Baton Rouge they think of the LSU Tigers and the historic Tiger Stadium, affectionately known as “Death Valley” to the LSU faithful and college football fans across the country.
brproud.com
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
wbrz.com
Campus grocery store converts salad bar into beer cooler ahead of LSU-Southern game
BATON ROUGE - A grocery store at LSU has turned its salad bar into a massive beer cooler ahead of what will likely be the campus's biggest tailgate in years. Photos taken at the Matherne's along Nicholson Drive, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium, show the store was tossing the salads in favor of a huge beer display early Friday afternoon.
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
tigerdroppings.com
The LSU-Southern Game Is Officially Sold Out
LSU announced that Saturday's game vs. Southern at Tiger Stadium is officially a sell-out. Saturday's game will be the first-ever matchup between the two Baton Rouge universities.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket
LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
bossierpress.com
Leaders from LSU and Southern Sign A&M Agenda
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, LSU President William F. Tate IV and Southern University President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields were joined by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for the signing of the LSU-SU A&M Agenda. With LSU and Southern meeting this weekend for the first-ever football game...
