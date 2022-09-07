ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

BBC

World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents

Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
theScore

Fan in 'critical condition' after clashes at UECL game in France

Nice, France, Sept 8, 2022 (AFP) - Violent clashes leaving one fan in a critical condition delayed Thursday's Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne in southern France, local authorities announced. The match in Nice's Allianz Stadium had been due to kick off at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT)...
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
The Associated Press

Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season’s Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Dozens Of Towns Retaken From Russians

HARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 08: A tank of Ukrainian Army advances to the fronts in the northeastern areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 08, 2022. Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured more than 20 settlements from Russian forces. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesUkraine has fought into occupied territory, capturing equipment and personnel and raising the country's blue-and-yellow flag along the way.
The Associated Press

Decrying Ukraine war, Russian soldier seeks refuge in France

PARIS (AP) — Breaking the rules by taking a deep drag of his cigarette in a Paris airport washroom, the fugitive paratrooper rips his Russian passport in two and tosses it in the toilet, along with his military ID. It is Pavel Filatiev’s last act of defiance before turning his back on his country forever. Filatiev accuses the Russian military leadership of betraying their own troops out of sheer incompetence and corruption, chronicling what he’s seen in his online book “ZOV” — the three letters inscribed on many Russian trucks and tanks that also means “call” in Russian — as in a call to arms. The 34 year-old said he harbored doubts even before his army unit took part in the invasion of Ukraine and helped capture Kherson in the first days of the war. The son of a soldier, he served in Chechnya when he was just out of his teens. He knew there wasn’t supposed to be any rust on his machine and that his uniform wouldn’t protect him much against the winter cold.
The Atlantic

‘Lukashenko Is Easier to Unseat Than Putin’

No revolutionary posters line the streets, “flaming from the walls in clean reds and blues,” as they did when George Orwell left Barcelona to fight in the Spanish Civil War. Nor can you hear loudspeakers “bellowing revolutionary songs all day and far into the night,” as Orwell did in 1936. Instead, gathered in a basement on a quiet, tree-lined street, the Belarusians preparing to leave Warsaw to join the Ukrainian army look more like a bunch of computer programmers getting ready for a long car trip.
Yardbarker

Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup

Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
Reuters

Ukraine's success in Kherson, Kharkiv encouraging -Pentagon chief

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Ukrainian forces were having some success in their operations in Kharkiv and Kherson. Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
MILITARY

