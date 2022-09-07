Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup qualifying: Wales and Scotland discover play-off opponents
Wales will host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the World Cup play-off semi-finals, while Scotland are at home to Austria. Wales and Scotland must win their one-legged matches, which take place on 6 October, to reach their respective finals. A Wales victory would earn them a trip to face Switzerland in one of...
FIFA・
ESPN
Scotland face Austria, Wales meet Bosnia and Herzegovina in women's World Cup qualifying playoffs
Scotland will take on Austria in the first round of the European qualification playoffs for next year's women's World Cup, while Wales will face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Portugal will meet Belgium after the draw was conducted by UEFA on Friday. Scotland, Austria, Wales, Bosnia, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Iceland and...
Pjanic and Dzeko lead backlash over planned Bosnia friendly with Russia
The Bosnia and Herzegovina men’s national football side are set to play a friendly against Russia in November, sparking fierce criticism from two of the nation’s most high-profile players, Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic. The game is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg on 19 November, the...
theScore
Fan in 'critical condition' after clashes at UECL game in France
Nice, France, Sept 8, 2022 (AFP) - Violent clashes leaving one fan in a critical condition delayed Thursday's Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne in southern France, local authorities announced. The match in Nice's Allianz Stadium had been due to kick off at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT)...
Ukraine troops reach railway hub as breakthrough threatens to turn into rout
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces have seized an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, a Russian-installed regional official said on Friday, in a breakthrough that may mark a turning point in the war.
Turkey's Erdogan says West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia not correct
BELGRADE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas.
CBS Sports
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Brazil calls up new target man Pedro for friendlies
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has included Flamengo striker Pedro as a new attacking option for the team’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September. Pedro is the top scorer in this season’s Copa Libertadores with 12 goals and was picked Friday ahead of...
Ukraine Situation Report: Dozens Of Towns Retaken From Russians
HARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 08: A tank of Ukrainian Army advances to the fronts in the northeastern areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 08, 2022. Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured more than 20 settlements from Russian forces. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesUkraine has fought into occupied territory, capturing equipment and personnel and raising the country's blue-and-yellow flag along the way.
Decrying Ukraine war, Russian soldier seeks refuge in France
PARIS (AP) — Breaking the rules by taking a deep drag of his cigarette in a Paris airport washroom, the fugitive paratrooper rips his Russian passport in two and tosses it in the toilet, along with his military ID. It is Pavel Filatiev’s last act of defiance before turning his back on his country forever. Filatiev accuses the Russian military leadership of betraying their own troops out of sheer incompetence and corruption, chronicling what he’s seen in his online book “ZOV” — the three letters inscribed on many Russian trucks and tanks that also means “call” in Russian — as in a call to arms. The 34 year-old said he harbored doubts even before his army unit took part in the invasion of Ukraine and helped capture Kherson in the first days of the war. The son of a soldier, he served in Chechnya when he was just out of his teens. He knew there wasn’t supposed to be any rust on his machine and that his uniform wouldn’t protect him much against the winter cold.
‘Lukashenko Is Easier to Unseat Than Putin’
No revolutionary posters line the streets, “flaming from the walls in clean reds and blues,” as they did when George Orwell left Barcelona to fight in the Spanish Civil War. Nor can you hear loudspeakers “bellowing revolutionary songs all day and far into the night,” as Orwell did in 1936. Instead, gathered in a basement on a quiet, tree-lined street, the Belarusians preparing to leave Warsaw to join the Ukrainian army look more like a bunch of computer programmers getting ready for a long car trip.
Turkey's Erdogan says 'Europe reaping what it sowed' on energy crisis
ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Russia is cutting natural gas flows to Europe in retaliation for sanctions, adding that Europe is "reaping what it sowed".
Ukraine retakes settlements in Kharkiv advance - Russian-installed official
LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has recaptured several settlements in the Kharkiv region from Russian forces in a "very sharp and rapid" advance, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-occupied parts of the region said in a live online broadcast on Friday.
Ukraine-Russia war: power infrastructure in Enerhodar destroyed by shelling, says UN – as it happened
Shelling of city where nuclear plant staff live poses growing threat to plant itself, says UN
Yardbarker
Three Real Madrid players included in Brazil squad for final friendlies before World Cup
Brazil manager Tite has named his final squad before the World Cup begins in November, selecting six La Liga players in total. The Selecao will play against Inaki Williams’ Ghana and Tunisia on the 23rd and 27th of September. It will be the last chance to impress ahead of the tournament, with several players probably playing for their place.
ESPN
Copa Sudamericana: Only Ecuador's Independiente del Valle stands in way of more Brazilian dominance
In these times when Brazil dominates the Copa Libertadores, it is easy to forget that for many years the country did not see the competition as a priority. There were a couple of seasons in the late 1960s when Brazil did not even enter a team, and for a long time afterwards domestic considerations were seen as more important.
MLS・
Soccer-Jesus misses out as Brazil call up new faces before World Cup
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil have left in-form striker Gabriel Jesus out of a 26-man squad for this month's friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia but Gleison Bremer and Roger Ibanez are included for the first time.
Greece complains to NATO and United Nations over Turkey's remarks
ATHENS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.
Ukraine's success in Kherson, Kharkiv encouraging -Pentagon chief
PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Ukrainian forces were having some success in their operations in Kharkiv and Kherson. Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
Poland's U.S.-Made HIMARS, F-35s Provide Bulwark to Putin—U.S. Ambassador
Ambassador Mark Brzezinski told Newsweek the Russian president "called this strategically absolutely wrong."
