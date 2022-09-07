Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why Alabama's Million Dollar Band isn't playing at Texas, explained: Seating issues keep marching band from performing
When No. 1 Alabama travels to the heart of Texas to take on the No. 22 Longhorns on Saturday, it will be without its backing band. The Million Dollar Band, the team's marching band, did not travel to Austin for the game. Alabama said in a statement to the Tuscaloosa News earlier this week that the band would not attend the game.
Comments / 0