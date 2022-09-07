Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing TE Dalton Keene
The following is an updated list reflecting the Eagles practice squad:. DE Matt Leo (international) Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. The Falcons signed Tate to...
Where Bills' Dawson Knox ranks among highest-paid tight ends after extension
Dawson Knox received some well-deserved news thanks to the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. The Bills signed Knox to a four-year contract extension. The news dropped one day before the Bills’ season-opening contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Knox was set to enter 2022 on the final year of his...
NFL・
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Marcus Peters limited in practice | NOTES
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters were listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice in the team’s first injury report of the season. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Dobbins, who’s working his way back from a season-ending knee injury, is “ascending quickly.” Harbaugh said he plans to decide by the end of the week ...
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Patriots
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Both teams are entering the 2022 regular season with some questions. Everyone is wondering if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can take the next step and lead his offense like a first-round pick should. On...
Look: La'el Collins Buys Lunch For Joe Burrow, Bengals O-Linemen Ahead of Matchup With Steelers
The Bengals completely remade their offensive line this offseason when they signed La'el Collins, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa in free agency. They also took Cordell Volson in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. All four guys will start alongside Jonah Williams in Sunday's season opener against the...
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
Eagles release WR Greg Ward from injured reserve with injury settlement
The Greg Ward era is officially over in Philadelphia, as the team released the veteran wide receiver from injured reserve with an injury settlement. Ward will now work to get healthy and join another roster around the league after being a late roster cut due to missing the bulk of training camp with a toe injury.
Brandon Scherff praises former Commanders teammates before Week 1 return
The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars locking horns in Week 1 is fitting for several reasons. Not only will Carson Wentz play the team that essentially ended his Colts tenure in Week 18 of last season, but he’ll reunite with former head coach Doug Pederson and former longtime offensive lineman Brandon Scherff returns to his old stomping grounds after he left as a free agent this offseason.
T Marcus Cannon to join Patriots' practice squad
Not long after hosting him for a free agent visit, New England is set to sign Marcus Cannon to their practice squad (Twitter link via ESPN’s Field Yates). The deal marks a return to the Patriots for the 34-year-old. Cannon was a fifth-round pick of the team in 2011.
NFL・
Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll
NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9. LAST MEETING: Titans 17-0 on Dec. 16, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (31),...
Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba a game-time decision vs. Arkansas State
Ohio State might be without their star pass-catcher this week. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be a game-time decision for Saturday’s matchup against Arkansas State, per multiple reports. Regarded by many as the top receiver prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class, Smith-Njigba left last week’s win over Notre...
