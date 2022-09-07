ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Marcus Peters limited in practice | NOTES

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marcus Peters were listed as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice in the team’s first injury report of the season. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that Dobbins, who’s working his way back from a season-ending knee injury, is “ascending quickly.” Harbaugh said he plans to decide by the end of the week ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
ClutchPoints

Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Brandon Scherff praises former Commanders teammates before Week 1 return

The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars locking horns in Week 1 is fitting for several reasons. Not only will Carson Wentz play the team that essentially ended his Colts tenure in Week 18 of last season, but he’ll reunite with former head coach Doug Pederson and former longtime offensive lineman Brandon Scherff returns to his old stomping grounds after he left as a free agent this offseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Season#American Football#Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#Field Level Media
Pro Football Rumors

T Marcus Cannon to join Patriots' practice squad

Not long after hosting him for a free agent visit, New England is set to sign Marcus Cannon to their practice squad (Twitter link via ESPN’s Field Yates). The deal marks a return to the Patriots for the 34-year-old. Cannon was a fifth-round pick of the team in 2011.
NFL
ESPN

Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll

NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9. LAST MEETING: Titans 17-0 on Dec. 16, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (31), RUSH (24), PASS (31),...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy