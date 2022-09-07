Read full article on original website
schertz.com
Annual Fall Clean Up
Drop off at Republic Services Site Items dropped off here will be free of charge to residents as a service paid for by the City of Schertz. The Drop off Site will be open September 10 – 25, 2022. Hazardous items and tires may only be dropped off on the weekend of September 17 – 18. Drop offs may be made at the Republic Services temporary collection point, 125 Pecan Drive, Schertz, TX 78154 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. Please follow entry and exit signs, and guidance from the staff manning the event. ENTRY TO THIS SITE IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO RESIDENTS DURING THIS CITY SPONSORED FALL CLEAN-UP EVENT.
Annual Mermaid Festival Makes A Splash in San Marcos
The refreshingly dark, cool interior of LaniKai Lounge & Tiki Room in San Marcos features paintings of beach scenes, a constellation of jewel-toned lights overhead, and a playlist featuring surf guitar music and retro standards, all conjuring dreams of tropical getaways. As I sip an icy combo of sparkling wine, white rum, and pink lemonade called Mermaid Lemonade, I note how the cocktail’s playful rhyming name not only fits perfectly with this new bar’s overall vibe but also adds to the mermaid culture that the city has embraced since the 1950s.
seguintoday.com
City buys new home for Visitor’s Center in downtown Seguin
(Seguin) — The city of Seguin is about to get a new Visitor’s Center. The Seguin City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a building located at 200 South Austin Street, across the street from Central Park. Kyle Kramm, who serves as both director of the city’s...
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
beckersdental.com
Texas dental school plans new clinic with $2M federal grant
The UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry received a $2 million federal grant to launch a special care dental clinic. The Phil and Karen Hunke Special Care Clinic will serve adults and children with developmental and physical disabilities, according to a Sept. 8 post on the university’s website.
schertz.com
Paws in the Pool
The dog days of summer are still hanging on so it's time to get your pup’s paws in the pool and cool off! It's gonna be a fun-filled day gone to the dogs! Let your furry, four-legged friend take a swim in Pickrell Park Pool on Saturday, September 10 for Paws in the Pool! Admission is $3 per person and 2 dogs per person are allowed. Capacity is limited to 60 humans per 90-minute session and pre-registration/payment is required.
KSAT 12
Police explain why threat led to massive New Braunfels High School lockdown
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels High School lockdown on Thursday prompted a massive response from law enforcement and first responders after the school received a potential threat. Although the threat was found not credible, New Braunfels Assistant Police Chief said the response is all part of a...
APA! saves 30 puppies from virus — now they’re ready for your home
Two weeks after Austin Pets Alive! accepted dozens of puppies with a contagious virus, the nonprofit shelter said Friday 30 of them are healthy and ready for adoption.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
New Braunfels orders $25M Gateway at Gruene Apartments to halt construction
The construction is now paused.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Isabelle at Austin Pets Alive
This weekend's pup is friendly five-year-old Isabelle, who was recently featured as Austin FC's honorary mascot at their home game vs Portland. She's great with people, loves pets and would be best in a home where she is the only dog. She is available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive. APA will also be celebrating its no-kill anniversary on October 11.
Shein draws hundreds of shoppers to San Antonio pop-up at Rivercenter
Two days remain for the Shein pop-up in San Antonio.
San Antonio-area advocacy group to hold Vanessa Guillén memorial 5K and vigil Sept. 30
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Mayra Guillén, younger sister of slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillén, will speak at the event.
Report: Austin Animal Services employee used shelter animals to expand social media followers, earn money
During a City of Austin investigation, officials concluded an Austin Animal Services employee misused city resources and abused their position by recording and posting videos of shelter animals to their income-earning personal social media account.
KSAT 12
Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beer Can Chicken
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving up over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.
South Austin school increases police presence Friday after social media threat
A south Austin high school is increasing police presence on campus Friday after a threat was reported on social media Thursday.
news4sanantonio.com
The Animal Defense League offering free pets this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Defense League is at full capacity. For them to fulfill their lifesaving mission, the ADL is waiving all adoption fees this weekend. You can get a new furry friend for free!. All adoptions include spay-neuter surgers, vaccinations, microchips, and even a starter bag of...
9 creative, flavorful H-E-B frozen meals and snacks to try
Make some room in the freezer!
seguintoday.com
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident claims life of area woman
(New Braunfels) — A Cibolo woman was struck and killed Wednesday night by a vehicle in northern Guadalupe County. City officials on behalf of the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department say emergency units were called out at 8:45 p.m. to the area of State Highway 46 South of Krause Lane for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident.
myfoxzone.com
Texas Air National Guard to do flyover photoshoot in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department tweeted to "keep an eye at the sky" at The Texas Air National Guard will be doing a flyover photo shoot on Saturday. SAPD said they will fly over downtown San Antonio for their 75th USAF Heritage Photo. It could be taking place between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
