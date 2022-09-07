Drop off at Republic Services Site Items dropped off here will be free of charge to residents as a service paid for by the City of Schertz. The Drop off Site will be open September 10 – 25, 2022. Hazardous items and tires may only be dropped off on the weekend of September 17 – 18. Drop offs may be made at the Republic Services temporary collection point, 125 Pecan Drive, Schertz, TX 78154 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. Please follow entry and exit signs, and guidance from the staff manning the event. ENTRY TO THIS SITE IS ONLY AVAILABLE TO RESIDENTS DURING THIS CITY SPONSORED FALL CLEAN-UP EVENT.

SCHERTZ, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO