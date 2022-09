Investors spent $5 billion on South Florida multifamily properties in the first half of the year, the second-highest total on record, according to Cushman & Wakefield. It could be secure in that spot for some time: Demand in the area’s rental market is showing signs of slowing, despite continued rent growth in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Cushman’s mid-year South Florida market update shows that the vacancy rate plateaued in Miami-Dade compared to the same period last year, and was higher in both Broward and Palm Beach.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO