Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase its ratesc, and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport — the first of three — to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO