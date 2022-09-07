ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milfordmirror.com

Milford Chamber of Commerce merges with West Haven

MILFORD — Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is adding another community to its resume. The West Haven Chamber of Commerce closed up shop during the pandemic. Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was a natural fit to take the reins to aid those businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield County officials frustrated by ‘insensitive’ proposed Aquarion rate hike

Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase its ratesc, and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport — the first of three — to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing

Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Wilton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
State
Connecticut State
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Darien, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Government
City
Wilton, CT
City
Newtown, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Heavy Water#Water Utilities#South Norwalk#Recreation
connecticuthistory.org

Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century

The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
wiltonbulletin.com

Hudspeth in Wilton: Something very peaceful, a good thing

There is something very peaceful about being alone in the woods. It’s shady and quiet there, and whether it’s walking in Wilton’s Town Forest or working around the farm here in Maine, the sense of communing with nature is very real. In our Town Forest, the communing...
WILTON, CT
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
FAIRFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
GUILFORD, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022

This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
TRUMBULL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy