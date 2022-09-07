Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Related
milfordmirror.com
Milford Chamber of Commerce merges with West Haven
MILFORD — Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is adding another community to its resume. The West Haven Chamber of Commerce closed up shop during the pandemic. Simon McDonald, director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce, said it was a natural fit to take the reins to aid those businesses.
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Register Citizen
Fairfield County officials frustrated by ‘insensitive’ proposed Aquarion rate hike
Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase its ratesc, and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport — the first of three — to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.
wiltonbulletin.com
Woog’s World: Westport struggles with affordable housing
Once again, the media spotlight has focused on suburban Fairfield County towns’ struggles to provide affordable housing. Or, put another way, to prevent it from happening. Last Sunday’s New York Times story was headlined “Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut.” The piece highlighted Fairfield, Greenwich and New Canaan. Westport escaped notice. But we could easily have been included. It’s a region-wide issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
Severed Deer Head Found In Driveway Of Home Of New Canaan Town Official
Police in Fairfield County are investigating after a severed deer head was left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan Police confirmed that the head was found just before 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 27, but have released few other details, including the town official's identity. “At this time,...
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Register Citizen
Popular bagel shop, Bagelman, to open its fourth location — this time in New Milford
NEW MILFORD — Fans of the popular Bagelman eatery will be happy to learn the family-owned business is opening a fourth location — this time in New Milford. The business will take over Bagel Barn on 312 Danbury Road, which closed this week after being open since December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
connecticuthistory.org
Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century
The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
West Haven highway project to improve half-mile stretch of I-95
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A highway project is getting underway in West Haven that should save drivers on I-95 some time. $105 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act will be used to improve a half-mile of stretch on I-95 in New Haven. There will be a new bridge over the Metro North tracks, and […]
mycitizensnews.com
Preferred developers chosen: Bridgeport firm tapped for future of downtown Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK — Borough officials have chosen another developer to develop the downtown in the future. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its regular meeting on Sept. 6 to select Bridgeport-based Corvus Capital Partners as the preferred developer for Parcel A or the Naugatuck Event Center at 6 Rubber Ave.
New Milford Favorite Closes Suddenly to Open Under Popular Local Business
The closing of a local business is always sad, especially when a national store replaces it. Bagel lovers of New Milford, it's happening to you today, but don't be sad, in your case, there's an excellent local replacement on its way. In an announcement just posted to their Facebook page,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiltonbulletin.com
Hudspeth in Wilton: Something very peaceful, a good thing
There is something very peaceful about being alone in the woods. It’s shady and quiet there, and whether it’s walking in Wilton’s Town Forest or working around the farm here in Maine, the sense of communing with nature is very real. In our Town Forest, the communing...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
Eyewitness News
Southington school board investigating controversial vocab list
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One Southington teacher is being questioned about a worksheet that has some students and parents upset. A three page packet was handed out to a Southington high school English class earlier this week. There is controversy over the paper, that has language like cisgender, marginalization, transgender,...
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
wiltonbulletin.com
Apples in CT will look and taste different this year due to summer drought
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At Bishop’s Orchards Farm Market & Winery in Guilford, preparation for the 2022 apple picking season had its fair share of obstacles. Over the past few months, the orchard has faced Connecticut’ severe drought conditions, federal calls for...
trumbull-ct.gov
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Comments / 0