ketk.com
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers are asked to avoid the...
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
Saddle Up At This Bed And Breakfast For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
Bring your horses and the entire family to this Bed and Breakfast for sale in Lufkin. This stately, two-story, southern mansion has endless possibilities. I have actually been to this property before on the North Loop in Lufkin for a wedding. The horse stables double as a quaint event venue.
scttx.com
Center Police Dept. Ladies Auxiliary Support Fundraiser
September 9, 2022 - The Center Police Dept Ladies Auxiliary is holding a raffle to help support The Center Police Dept K-9 division in obtaining the funds to purchase a new K-9 Unit. K-9 NYX is coming close to retirement age and has been in service since 2015. Currently she has been with the Center Police Dept and Officer Brian Wright since 2019 for the use of Narcotics Detection. With the funds raised The Center Police Dept K-9 Division would be able to purchase a new K-9 Unit, and would be for a Dual-Purpose K-9, Narcotics Detection, Tracking, Patrol Apprehension, and Article Search (guns, money, etc)
scttx.com
David's Daily Devotion for Sept. 9
September 9, 2022 - Good Morning! It’s Friday, September 9. We have a worship tradition here at First Baptist Church of Center, Texas. At the beginning of each year - in January - and at the beginning of each church year - in September - we sing an extraordinary song. It's a song of hope, a song of purpose, a song of vision. It's called “Days of Elijah”.
KTBS
Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
scttx.com
Rider Tennis Schedule Updates
September 8, 2022 - The Center Roughrider Varsity team match against Kilgore has been moved to 4pm on Monday, September 12 in Center. The Junior Varsity tennis team has added a match to their schedule. They will host Hudson at home on Thursday, September 22.
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
scttx.com
S.C. Ducks Unlimited Annual Dinner Banquet Set for Oct. 20
September 7, 2022 - The Shelby County Ducks Unlimited Annual Dinner Banquet is Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 5:30pm at the Windham Civic Center, 146 Express Blvd., Center, Texas 75935. Tickets are $50 for single, $75 for couple, and Greenwing (17 and under) for $25. Table sponsorships are Bronze tables...
1 minor injured in shooting at Lufkin’s Brandon Park
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Police are investigating a shooting that officials said occurred around 10 p.m. at Brandon Park and left one minor injured. A male juvenile victim was shot at 10:10 p.m., according to officials, by an unknown suspect who fled the scene. Initial reports said witnesses were unable to provide suspect information, […]
scttx.com
9th Annual Halloween in the Hole
Presented by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and John Burns, Farmers Insurance. September 9, 2022 - The 9th Annual Halloween in the Hole will take place October 31, 2022 from 5:30pm until 7pm at the Center High School baseball field. Kids dressed in costumes 13 and under are invited to an evening of trick-or-treat fun!
arklatexweekend.com
9 great things for this weekend: Sept. 9-11
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - We’ve included as many events surrounding the anniversary of September 11 in this list as well. Have a great weekend everyone!. 10:00am - 10:00pm (Also on Saturday) This year they will have more events and more fun. Don’t miss the Hay Bale Decorating Contest!...
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
scttx.com
DETEC Alert: Planned Outage at 1:45AM for Hurstown Substation (Hwy 87 S)
September 8, 2022 - Deep East Texas Electric advises members served by the Hurstown Substation (Highway 87 in Shelby County), there will be an outage in the early hours of Friday, September 9th at approximately 1:45AM. The outage will last for 4 hours or less to allow crews to make substation repairs. A planned outage must occur for your area to safely complete the work.
East Texas house destroyed after fire
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas house was destroyed after a fire. Firefighters were called to the blaze on Sept. 3 in the 900 block of Cypress Creek Drive near Lake Cypress Springs, said the Mount Vernon Firefighters Corp. When crews arrived they reported to have seen fire coming out of the eves […]
KSLA
SPD searching for missing 22-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Family of ShaToria Jones, 22, says they haven’t heard from her since the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in a black shirt and jeans. She drives a black...
Crime spree comes to end after 5 Michigan men arrested in East Texas
A "months-long crime spree" came to an end on Sunday when five men from the Detroit area were arrested in East Texas.
