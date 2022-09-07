September 9, 2022 - The Center Police Dept Ladies Auxiliary is holding a raffle to help support The Center Police Dept K-9 division in obtaining the funds to purchase a new K-9 Unit. K-9 NYX is coming close to retirement age and has been in service since 2015. Currently she has been with the Center Police Dept and Officer Brian Wright since 2019 for the use of Narcotics Detection. With the funds raised The Center Police Dept K-9 Division would be able to purchase a new K-9 Unit, and would be for a Dual-Purpose K-9, Narcotics Detection, Tracking, Patrol Apprehension, and Article Search (guns, money, etc)

CENTER, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO