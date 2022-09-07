Corpus Christi Litter Critter Event Scheduled for Tuloso-Midway
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City’s next Litter Critter community cleanup event takes place on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tuloso-Midway High School parking lot, 2653 Mckinzie Road.
Residents planning to make drop-offs should refer to the City’s Solid Waste Department website at www.cctexas.com/solid-waste/community-cleanup-programs to find the list of items accepted for Litter Critter events. Residents should prepare to offload their items; commercial hauling is not permitted.
Future Litter Critter events will occur on the second Saturday of each month, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in service areas across the city.
Please see the 2022 Litter Critter schedule below:
Date
Location
Address
September 10
Tuloso-Midway High School
2659 McKinzie Road
October 8
West Oso High School
754 Flato Road
November 12
Veterans Memorial High School
3750 Cimarron Boulevard
December 10
WB Ray High School
1002 Texan Trail
Media representatives requesting additional information may contact Amy Gazin, Senior Public Information Officer, at (361) 826-1655 or email at amyg2@cctexas.com.
