Corpus Christi Litter Critter Event Scheduled for Tuloso-Midway

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City’s next Litter Critter community cleanup event takes place on Saturday, September 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tuloso-Midway High School parking lot, 2653 Mckinzie Road.

Residents planning to make drop-offs should refer to the City’s Solid Waste Department website at www.cctexas.com/solid-waste/community-cleanup-programs to find the list of items accepted for Litter Critter events. Residents should prepare to offload their items; commercial hauling is not permitted.

Future Litter Critter events will occur on the second Saturday of each month, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., in service areas across the city.

Please see the 2022 Litter Critter schedule below:

Date

Location

Address

September 10

Tuloso-Midway High School

2659 McKinzie Road

October 8

West Oso High School

754 Flato Road

November 12

Veterans Memorial High School

3750 Cimarron Boulevard

December 10

WB Ray High School

1002 Texan Trail

Media representatives requesting additional information may contact Amy Gazin, Senior Public Information Officer, at (361) 826-1655 or email at amyg2@cctexas.com.