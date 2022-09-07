Read full article on original website
Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Suncoast prepares to mark 21st anniversary of 9/11
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s hard to believe that 21 years have passed following the terror attack of September 11, 2001. The Sarasota County Fire Department will host an event Sunday at Fire Station 9 beginning at 9:30 a.m. In Manatee County, a memorial service will be held at...
Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
Southwest Florida man injured after being bitten by alligator
A man’s been seriously injured after he was bit by an alligator at a Southwest Florida fish camp.
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers responded
Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month. An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.
Gov. Ron DeSantis marks 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis marked the eve of the 5-year-annviersary of Hurricane Irma by reminding Florida residents to be prepared for hurricane season. Hurricane Irma was the strongest hurricane ever observed in the open Atlantic Ocean and the longest-lived Category 5 hurricane on record. The governor took the opportunity to remind Floridians to prepare for the continuing hurricane season.
Florida man spends 3 days lost in swamp after losing arm in gator attack
A Sarasota man is re-adjusting to his life with only one arm after he was attacked by an alligator while swimming in Lake Manatee in July.
USF marks 21 years since 9/11 attacks
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with a special remembrance ceremony on the grounds of the Sarasota-Manatee campus on Friday. The ceremony was organized by the Office of Veterans Success. The anniversary has been marked annually...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has northbound lanes at the intersection of I-75 and Fruitville Road backed up. There is still a heavy back up of vehicles traveling northbound. Plan appropriate travel time for your commute. This is a developing story.
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
New report reveals humans contribute to red tide
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
Rain shuts down all Sarasota County athletic fields
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks announces Friday afternoon that all Sarasota County Athletic fields will be closed today, Sept. 9, due to inclement weather. Sarasota – Tatum Ridge - all fields (9/9-9/11) Sarasota – Twin Lakes Park – all fields. South County:. Venice – Chuck...
Who’s to blame? BayCare, Florida Blue feud leaves thousands concerned
It's a clash between two healthcare giants. Florida Blue and BayCare continue to spar over a new insurance contract.
Residents pushing to stop major housing development in Old Miakka
OLD MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Commissioners group voted unanimously for a land use change that would allow 5000 homes on more than 4000 acres in the eastern part of Sarasota County. Residents who live in the area are strongly opposed to the change. “This is about the...
Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks. The ordinance proposal was voted on and is now being put together by City Attorney Bob Fornier. According to Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, the city is responsible for keeping it’s beaches...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local Caregiver Nominated for National Award
September 8, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton announced today that Ramona Standing was nominated for the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award. Ms. Standing is among the top 300 home caregivers nominated from home care agencies all across the country.
