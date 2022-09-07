ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast prepares to mark 21st anniversary of 9/11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s hard to believe that 21 years have passed following the terror attack of September 11, 2001. The Sarasota County Fire Department will host an event Sunday at Fire Station 9 beginning at 9:30 a.m. In Manatee County, a memorial service will be held at...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crash causing backups on 75 SB in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is causing a backup on I-75 between Bee Ridge Road and Fruitville. The crash is affecting northbound traffic. Serious delays are being reported. Please avoid the area if possible.
SARASOTA, FL
Manatee County, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Body found in water at Bayfront Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee man indicted in Parrish bank robbery

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing 20 years in prison after being formally charged with robbing a bank in Parrish last month. An indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Tampa Thursday charges Robert Frascella, 55, in connection with the Aug. 8 robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Parrish.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis marks 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis marked the eve of the 5-year-annviersary of Hurricane Irma by reminding Florida residents to be prepared for hurricane season. Hurricane Irma was the strongest hurricane ever observed in the open Atlantic Ocean and the longest-lived Category 5 hurricane on record. The governor took the opportunity to remind Floridians to prepare for the continuing hurricane season.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

USF marks 21 years since 9/11 attacks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, with a special remembrance ceremony on the grounds of the Sarasota-Manatee campus on Friday. The ceremony was organized by the Office of Veterans Success. The anniversary has been marked annually...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Fruitville road I-75N

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has northbound lanes at the intersection of I-75 and Fruitville Road backed up. There is still a heavy back up of vehicles traveling northbound. Plan appropriate travel time for your commute. This is a developing story.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

New report reveals humans contribute to red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's current red tide map shows there is no red tide detected statewide. Researchers explained that if we want to see this continue, we need to change our actions. "There are these two schools of thought. One of them is,...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Rain shuts down all Sarasota County athletic fields

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Parks announces Friday afternoon that all Sarasota County Athletic fields will be closed today, Sept. 9, due to inclement weather. Sarasota – Tatum Ridge - all fields (9/9-9/11) Sarasota – Twin Lakes Park – all fields. South County:. Venice – Chuck...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks. The ordinance proposal was voted on and is now being put together by City Attorney Bob Fornier. According to Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, the city is responsible for keeping it’s beaches...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local Caregiver Nominated for National Award

September 8, 2022 (Bradenton, FL) – Home Helpers Home Care of Bradenton announced today that Ramona Standing was nominated for the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award. Ms. Standing is among the top 300 home caregivers nominated from home care agencies all across the country.
BRADENTON, FL

