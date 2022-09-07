ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway did not discuss price cap on its gas to EU -prime minister

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
OSLO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Norway's prime minister and the head of the European Commission did not discuss setting a price cap for Norwegian gas sold to the EU during talks on Wednesday, the Norwegian government said.

The EU earlier on Wednesday said it plans to cap the price of Russian gas, while President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut all energy supplies if it took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. read more

Norway, which is not an EU member, has become the largest supplier of gas to the union after Russia's export cutbacks in the wake of the Ukraine war, giving the Nordic nation record income from its petroleum industry as prices soared.

"A cap on gas prices was not part of the conversation," Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement after a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Stoere said it was natural for Norway to have a close dialogue with the EU over Europe's difficult situation, but warned against introducing measures with "unintended consequences" that could worsen the access to energy.

He also emphasised Norway's goal of being a reliable energy supplier.

"It's the companies that sell the gas," Stoere said. "Predictability and long-term visibility will be an advantage both for gas producers and customers in Europe, ensuring enough European energy supply also in the future."

The comment echoed those of Energy Minister Terje Aasland, who last month said Norway would not instruct energy companies to offer long-term fixed-price gas contracts as a way to alleviate soaring costs for European customers.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by David Gregorio

